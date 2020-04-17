All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

14333 Babylon Way

14333 Babylon Way · No Longer Available
Location

14333 Babylon Way, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Center Lake

Amenities

14333 Babylon Way Available 06/08/20 Beautiful 4/2 Home in Gated Oakshire Estates of Meadow Woods. Available June 2020 - Beautiful 4/2 home located in the gated Oakshire Estates community in Meadow Woods, This spacious home is just shy of 2200 sq ft of living space. Wood laminate and ceramic tiled living areas are a plus! The eat-in kitchen includes all appliances and over-looks the large family room. This property also boasts a two car garage and large screen enclosed patio.

Visit our website at, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing of this home.
The showing time slots available are the only options. We cannot open any other showing times for this property as it is currently tenant occupied.

Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/

*Tenant must provide their own washer and dryer.

(RLNE3224019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14333 Babylon Way have any available units?
14333 Babylon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 14333 Babylon Way have?
Some of 14333 Babylon Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14333 Babylon Way currently offering any rent specials?
14333 Babylon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14333 Babylon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 14333 Babylon Way is pet friendly.
Does 14333 Babylon Way offer parking?
Yes, 14333 Babylon Way offers parking.
Does 14333 Babylon Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14333 Babylon Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14333 Babylon Way have a pool?
No, 14333 Babylon Way does not have a pool.
Does 14333 Babylon Way have accessible units?
No, 14333 Babylon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14333 Babylon Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 14333 Babylon Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14333 Babylon Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 14333 Babylon Way does not have units with air conditioning.
