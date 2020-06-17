All apartments in Meadow Woods
Home
/
Meadow Woods, FL
/
14259 Lake Preserve Boulevard
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

14259 Lake Preserve Boulevard

14259 Lake Preserve Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

14259 Lake Preserve Boulevard, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
on-site laundry
playground
pool
This is a Beautiful home in a great neighborhood! A Must See... You will find many upgrades in this home including: granite counter-tops, walk in pantry and center island open to the dining room and great room overlooking your covered lanai. The master suite boasts large walk in closet and luxurious bath with his and hers sinks, soothing soaking tub and separate shower. The additional bedrooms surround the expansive game room/loft area. Upper level laundry room making laundry much easier. Imagine living at lake preserve with wonderful amenities for you and your family to enjoy including: clubhouse, lake, park and playground. Lawn Care also Included! Plenty of space. Well kept neighborhood with clubhouse, pool, and park. Come see this place for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14259 Lake Preserve Boulevard have any available units?
14259 Lake Preserve Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 14259 Lake Preserve Boulevard have?
Some of 14259 Lake Preserve Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14259 Lake Preserve Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
14259 Lake Preserve Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14259 Lake Preserve Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 14259 Lake Preserve Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 14259 Lake Preserve Boulevard offer parking?
No, 14259 Lake Preserve Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 14259 Lake Preserve Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14259 Lake Preserve Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14259 Lake Preserve Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 14259 Lake Preserve Boulevard has a pool.
Does 14259 Lake Preserve Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 14259 Lake Preserve Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 14259 Lake Preserve Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 14259 Lake Preserve Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14259 Lake Preserve Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 14259 Lake Preserve Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
