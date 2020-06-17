14259 Lake Preserve Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse game room on-site laundry playground pool

This is a Beautiful home in a great neighborhood! A Must See... You will find many upgrades in this home including: granite counter-tops, walk in pantry and center island open to the dining room and great room overlooking your covered lanai. The master suite boasts large walk in closet and luxurious bath with his and hers sinks, soothing soaking tub and separate shower. The additional bedrooms surround the expansive game room/loft area. Upper level laundry room making laundry much easier. Imagine living at lake preserve with wonderful amenities for you and your family to enjoy including: clubhouse, lake, park and playground. Lawn Care also Included! Plenty of space. Well kept neighborhood with clubhouse, pool, and park. Come see this place for yourself.