14215 WISTFUL LOOP

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

For Rent 4 Bedroom , 3 &half Bath two-story pool home is located just south of Downtown Orlando, nestled between Lake Nona, and Hunter's Creek, and features a bright, open floor-plan, soaring ceilings, and tranquil water view! As you enter this two story home, you'll see the foyer flows to the dining room and living room combination, featuring elegant columns and arched doorways. The spacious, open-concept family room, combines with the spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and sunlit cafe dining area is perfect for more casual gatherings, and flows effortlessly out to the covered lanai and screened patio with sparkling pool and tranquil water views. Throughout the first floor, there is rich hardwood flooring with tile in the bathrooms and kitchen. The entire house offers great natural lighting, and a tremendous amount of space to be able to come home to your own privacy. Escape the stress of daily life in the amazing master suite with dual vanity, large walk-in shower, relaxing garden tub, and massive walk-in closet. Some of the additional features this home offers are the full pool bath, spacious loft and extra large 2-car garage. A perfect location adds to this homes appeal, just minutes from downtown Orlando, shopping, dining, entertainment, the airports, universities, local beaches, theme parks, and more