14153 Dove Hollow Dr

LUXURY 6-BEDROOM 4.5-BATHROOM HOME NEAR LAKE NONA FOR RENT! Available for a quick move in, brand new bedroom floors, 2.5 car garage, RENT INCLUDES LAWN CARE & A/C FILTERS. In the sought-after community of Lake Preserve, this home sits on an premium oversize lot. This is an Energy Efficient Jackson Model Home, featuring a Spacious Kitchen with Bright Open Kitchen with Walk in Pantry, 42' Kitchen Cabinets, state of the art Chef kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, Over the Range Microwave, Double Wall Oven, Large French Doors Bottom Freezer Refrigerator, Granite Countertops, Large Center Island and Eat in Dining Open to Family Room Overlooking private Lanai. Formal Living room and Dining room are perfect for holiday dinners and coffee and dessert. Private office ideal for getting organized. The Owners suite boasts a Huge Walk in Closet and Luxurious Bath with Soothing Spa Tub and Separate Shower. Walk in Closets throughout the home give you extra storage space. Enjoy spending time with Friends and Family at Lake Preserve with the Clubhouse, Lake, Park and Playground. Known for their Energy Efficient Features, our homes help you live a healthier quieter lifestyle while Saving You Thousands on your Utility Bills. Perfect Location Near the Airport, Approximately 1.6 Miles to Lake Nona Medical Complex, VA & Hospital, SAMS CLUB and Wal-Mart at Lake Nona Landing. Don't let this one go, bring an offer today!