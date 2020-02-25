All apartments in Meadow Woods
Find more places like 14153 Dove Hollow Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meadow Woods, FL
/
14153 Dove Hollow Dr
Last updated February 25 2020 at 6:07 PM

14153 Dove Hollow Dr

14153 Dove Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Meadow Woods
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

14153 Dove Hollow Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
garage
hot tub
LUXURY 6-BEDROOM 4.5-BATHROOM HOME NEAR LAKE NONA FOR RENT! Available for a quick move in, brand new bedroom floors, 2.5 car garage, RENT INCLUDES LAWN CARE & A/C FILTERS. In the sought-after community of Lake Preserve, this home sits on an premium oversize lot. This is an Energy Efficient Jackson Model Home, featuring a Spacious Kitchen with Bright Open Kitchen with Walk in Pantry, 42' Kitchen Cabinets, state of the art Chef kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, Over the Range Microwave, Double Wall Oven, Large French Doors Bottom Freezer Refrigerator, Granite Countertops, Large Center Island and Eat in Dining Open to Family Room Overlooking private Lanai. Formal Living room and Dining room are perfect for holiday dinners and coffee and dessert. Private office ideal for getting organized. The Owners suite boasts a Huge Walk in Closet and Luxurious Bath with Soothing Spa Tub and Separate Shower. Walk in Closets throughout the home give you extra storage space. Enjoy spending time with Friends and Family at Lake Preserve with the Clubhouse, Lake, Park and Playground. Known for their Energy Efficient Features, our homes help you live a healthier quieter lifestyle while Saving You Thousands on your Utility Bills. Perfect Location Near the Airport, Approximately 1.6 Miles to Lake Nona Medical Complex, VA & Hospital, SAMS CLUB and Wal-Mart at Lake Nona Landing. Don't let this one go, bring an offer today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14153 Dove Hollow Dr have any available units?
14153 Dove Hollow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 14153 Dove Hollow Dr have?
Some of 14153 Dove Hollow Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14153 Dove Hollow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14153 Dove Hollow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14153 Dove Hollow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14153 Dove Hollow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14153 Dove Hollow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14153 Dove Hollow Dr offers parking.
Does 14153 Dove Hollow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14153 Dove Hollow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14153 Dove Hollow Dr have a pool?
No, 14153 Dove Hollow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14153 Dove Hollow Dr have accessible units?
No, 14153 Dove Hollow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14153 Dove Hollow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14153 Dove Hollow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14153 Dove Hollow Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14153 Dove Hollow Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Meadow Woods 3 BedroomsMeadow Woods Apartments with Balcony
Meadow Woods Apartments with GarageMeadow Woods Apartments with Gym
Meadow Woods Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FL
Pine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College