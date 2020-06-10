14127 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

NEWER HOME. Be the first to live in this beautiful luxurious home, located in Wyndham Lakes Estate, right near Medical Center at Lake Nona.

Great split floor plan, this 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage home features a kitchen, family room, dinning room combo, great for entertaining, with a covered patio off family room. The stunning kitchen provides plenty of storage with 42" cabinets, an island and walk in pantry. The kitchen is complete with Granite counter tops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances including a smooth top stove, and built in microwave. Laundry room is off the kitchen and the large master suite is off the family room with walk in closet, dual sinks, shower, and soaking tub. The other 3 bedrooms and 2 baths are across the house, which is added privacy for the master. Come see this blinged out home for yourself. Call today for a private showing, wont last long. Alarm service is included.