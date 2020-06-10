All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:17 AM

14127 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE

14127 Gold Bridge Drive · (407) 247-8559
Location

14127 Gold Bridge Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Wyndham Lakes Estates

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2061 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
NEWER HOME. Be the first to live in this beautiful luxurious home, located in Wyndham Lakes Estate, right near Medical Center at Lake Nona.
Great split floor plan, this 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage home features a kitchen, family room, dinning room combo, great for entertaining, with a covered patio off family room. The stunning kitchen provides plenty of storage with 42" cabinets, an island and walk in pantry. The kitchen is complete with Granite counter tops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances including a smooth top stove, and built in microwave. Laundry room is off the kitchen and the large master suite is off the family room with walk in closet, dual sinks, shower, and soaking tub. The other 3 bedrooms and 2 baths are across the house, which is added privacy for the master. Come see this blinged out home for yourself. Call today for a private showing, wont last long. Alarm service is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14127 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
14127 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14127 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 14127 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14127 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14127 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14127 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14127 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 14127 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14127 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 14127 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14127 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14127 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14127 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14127 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14127 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14127 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14127 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14127 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14127 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
