14114 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Location! Beautiful and impeccable and move-in ready 2016 home in the highly desirable Wyndham Lakes community near Lake Nona. This home features 2,016 sq ft of living space, 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms.

Very spacious granite counter tops in the kitchen, 42 inch cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the screened back porch and enjoy the spacious fenced backyard.

Wyndham Lakes is a vibrant community with single-family homes located very near to The Florida Mall, Lake Nona Town Center and Medical City that offer a variety of shops and restaurants to explore. Easy access to Hwy 417, SR 528 and the Turnpike. Just 15 minutes to The Loop. 15 minutes to the Orlando International Airport and 25 minutes to all famous amusement parks. Come and enjoy a great lifestyle today! Schedule your visit!