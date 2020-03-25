All apartments in Meadow Woods
14114 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE
Last updated March 25 2020 at 1:37 AM

14114 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE

14114 Gold Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14114 Gold Bridge Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Wyndham Lakes Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location! Beautiful and impeccable and move-in ready 2016 home in the highly desirable Wyndham Lakes community near Lake Nona. This home features 2,016 sq ft of living space, 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms.
Very spacious granite counter tops in the kitchen, 42 inch cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the screened back porch and enjoy the spacious fenced backyard.
Wyndham Lakes is a vibrant community with single-family homes located very near to The Florida Mall, Lake Nona Town Center and Medical City that offer a variety of shops and restaurants to explore. Easy access to Hwy 417, SR 528 and the Turnpike. Just 15 minutes to The Loop. 15 minutes to the Orlando International Airport and 25 minutes to all famous amusement parks. Come and enjoy a great lifestyle today! Schedule your visit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14114 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
14114 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 14114 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 14114 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14114 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14114 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14114 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14114 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 14114 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14114 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14114 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14114 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14114 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14114 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14114 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14114 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14114 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14114 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14114 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14114 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

