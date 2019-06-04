All apartments in Meadow Woods
14067 Gold Bridge Dr

14067 Gold Bridge Drive
Location

14067 Gold Bridge Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Wyndham Lakes Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Close to Lake Nona medical and MCO airport - Property Id: 120189

Only 2 years old. This home located in Wyndham Lakes 8 miles south of the Orlando Airport and about two miles from the Lake Nona Medical Center. Close to major highways 417 and the Turnpike. The Community has tennis courts, basketball court, Play area, Olympic size swimming pool and gym
The home has a screened patio for barbecues and a big backyard for family gathering.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120189
Property Id 120189

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4876662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14067 Gold Bridge Dr have any available units?
14067 Gold Bridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 14067 Gold Bridge Dr have?
Some of 14067 Gold Bridge Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14067 Gold Bridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14067 Gold Bridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14067 Gold Bridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 14067 Gold Bridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 14067 Gold Bridge Dr offer parking?
No, 14067 Gold Bridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14067 Gold Bridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14067 Gold Bridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14067 Gold Bridge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 14067 Gold Bridge Dr has a pool.
Does 14067 Gold Bridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 14067 Gold Bridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14067 Gold Bridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14067 Gold Bridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 14067 Gold Bridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 14067 Gold Bridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
