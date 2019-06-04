14067 Gold Bridge Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher gym pool basketball court

Close to Lake Nona medical and MCO airport - Property Id: 120189



Only 2 years old. This home located in Wyndham Lakes 8 miles south of the Orlando Airport and about two miles from the Lake Nona Medical Center. Close to major highways 417 and the Turnpike. The Community has tennis courts, basketball court, Play area, Olympic size swimming pool and gym

The home has a screened patio for barbecues and a big backyard for family gathering.

No Pets Allowed



