Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Looking to live in the area of Meadow Woods! Look no further. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath with a Pool home located on spacious corner lot. Open kitchen, large family room, covered porch and solar heated pool are some of its great features. Just minutes away from Medical City. Pool and lawn service included at asking list price.