13916 RUSHING CREEK RUN

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Built in 2019! Gorgeous 2 story brand NEW home, never occupied! This wonderful home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a wonderful backyard lake view! This is an Energy STAR Certified Home! Walking into the home you will notice the covered entrance, upon entering the spacious living room area, an additional den/office area, and a wonderful upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and beautiful kitchen cabinets. Carpet throughout the living areas, tile in all wet areas. Huge master bedroom with a large walk-in closet and full-size bathroom! All bedrooms offer a wonderful outdoor view through the Energy STAR Certified windows! This home is centrally located minutes away from public schools, Orlando International Airport, Lake Nona Town Center and Medical City, shopping centers and much more! Easy access to all major highways!