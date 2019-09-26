All apartments in Meadow Woods
13916 RUSHING CREEK RUN
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:25 AM

13916 RUSHING CREEK RUN

13916 Rushing Creek Run · No Longer Available
Location

13916 Rushing Creek Run, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Built in 2019! Gorgeous 2 story brand NEW home, never occupied! This wonderful home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a wonderful backyard lake view! This is an Energy STAR Certified Home! Walking into the home you will notice the covered entrance, upon entering the spacious living room area, an additional den/office area, and a wonderful upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and beautiful kitchen cabinets. Carpet throughout the living areas, tile in all wet areas. Huge master bedroom with a large walk-in closet and full-size bathroom! All bedrooms offer a wonderful outdoor view through the Energy STAR Certified windows! This home is centrally located minutes away from public schools, Orlando International Airport, Lake Nona Town Center and Medical City, shopping centers and much more! Easy access to all major highways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13916 RUSHING CREEK RUN have any available units?
13916 RUSHING CREEK RUN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 13916 RUSHING CREEK RUN have?
Some of 13916 RUSHING CREEK RUN's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13916 RUSHING CREEK RUN currently offering any rent specials?
13916 RUSHING CREEK RUN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13916 RUSHING CREEK RUN pet-friendly?
No, 13916 RUSHING CREEK RUN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 13916 RUSHING CREEK RUN offer parking?
Yes, 13916 RUSHING CREEK RUN offers parking.
Does 13916 RUSHING CREEK RUN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13916 RUSHING CREEK RUN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13916 RUSHING CREEK RUN have a pool?
No, 13916 RUSHING CREEK RUN does not have a pool.
Does 13916 RUSHING CREEK RUN have accessible units?
No, 13916 RUSHING CREEK RUN does not have accessible units.
Does 13916 RUSHING CREEK RUN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13916 RUSHING CREEK RUN has units with dishwashers.
Does 13916 RUSHING CREEK RUN have units with air conditioning?
No, 13916 RUSHING CREEK RUN does not have units with air conditioning.
