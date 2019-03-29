Amenities

1361 Lucaya Cir. Available 05/09/19 Spacious 3/2 Town Home in Meadow Woods. Available May 2019! - Come see this spacious 3 bedroom 2 Bathroom town house in Meadow Woods. Ceramic tile flooring in all living areas and bedrooms. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, electric stove, hood and dishwasher. Tenant must provide their own washer and dryer. Surrounding green areas are maintained by the association. Convenient location, just minutes from highways, shopping, and Disney.



Visit www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing.



Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Pets will be screened through, www.petscreening.com. The link will be sent to you after you apply.



