Meadow Woods, FL
1353 Ivy Meadow Drive
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

1353 Ivy Meadow Drive

1353 Ivy Meadow Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1353 Ivy Meadow Dr, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Center Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
South Orlando two story home - Large home in Pebble Creek Subdivision. Pebble Creek is a gated subdivision off of Town Center Road. House Has two stories. Master downstair, and three bedrooms and one bathroom are upstairs. Also has a loft upstairs. Eat in kitchen, 2 car garage with opener, fenced yard, washer and dryer are furnished. Upstairs bedrooms are all large. The loft adds extra room. That can be set up as an office or a computer room. Feels much larger than 1900 sq ft. We will be installing new carpet in all non tiled areas.

For showings or information call Jim Payne 407 592 3801

(RLNE3809997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1353 Ivy Meadow Drive have any available units?
1353 Ivy Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 1353 Ivy Meadow Drive have?
Some of 1353 Ivy Meadow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1353 Ivy Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1353 Ivy Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1353 Ivy Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1353 Ivy Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 1353 Ivy Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1353 Ivy Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 1353 Ivy Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1353 Ivy Meadow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1353 Ivy Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 1353 Ivy Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1353 Ivy Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1353 Ivy Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1353 Ivy Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1353 Ivy Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1353 Ivy Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1353 Ivy Meadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
