1353 Ivy Meadow Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry garage furnished carpet

Unit Amenities carpet furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

South Orlando two story home - Large home in Pebble Creek Subdivision. Pebble Creek is a gated subdivision off of Town Center Road. House Has two stories. Master downstair, and three bedrooms and one bathroom are upstairs. Also has a loft upstairs. Eat in kitchen, 2 car garage with opener, fenced yard, washer and dryer are furnished. Upstairs bedrooms are all large. The loft adds extra room. That can be set up as an office or a computer room. Feels much larger than 1900 sq ft. We will be installing new carpet in all non tiled areas.



For showings or information call Jim Payne 407 592 3801



(RLNE3809997)