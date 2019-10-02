All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

12602 Iris Lake Dr

12602 Iris Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12602 Iris Lake Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
4/2.5 Single Family Home at Sawgrass in Orlando - Amazing location! Rent to Own option on this property if qualified. This single family home is within 5 miles distance from Lake Nona the medical city, Amazon warehouse & Orlando International Airport and just minutes from The Loop shopping center, Florida Mall, Train station, Banks and quick access to all major roads and Highways from Central Florida. This exclusive community has a lot to offer for the whole family, From Tennis courts to playgrounds and open walk fields. This beautiful home has a great layout with porch enclosure facing the water and oak trees. Schedule to view this home quick before is to late!

(RLNE5033671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12602 Iris Lake Dr have any available units?
12602 Iris Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 12602 Iris Lake Dr have?
Some of 12602 Iris Lake Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12602 Iris Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12602 Iris Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12602 Iris Lake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12602 Iris Lake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12602 Iris Lake Dr offer parking?
No, 12602 Iris Lake Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12602 Iris Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12602 Iris Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12602 Iris Lake Dr have a pool?
No, 12602 Iris Lake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12602 Iris Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 12602 Iris Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12602 Iris Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12602 Iris Lake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12602 Iris Lake Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12602 Iris Lake Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
