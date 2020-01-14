All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

12533 Sawgrass Oak St

12533 Sawgrass Pine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12533 Sawgrass Pine Lane, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bed 2 Bath home in Sawgrass Plantation neighborhood. - Note that this home is NOT furnished.

This rental home is on the market early and is available for move in on or after December 14th, 2018.

This single story home opens up into a living room.

Just beyond the living room is an open concept Kitchen/Dining/Family room.

Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, dark granite counter tops & custom tile back-splash.

Bedrooms are offset with a side wing with a generous Master Suite. Master Bath includes double vanity, soaker tub, stand in shower, and private water closet.

Three additional bedrooms are beyond master suite in line and served by a traditional full bathroom.

Flooring in home is upgraded ceramic tiles with dark wood laminate in all bedrooms.

The rent for this home is discounted. Lock in this rental and call to schedule a showing now!

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

Application Fee=$50 per Adult
One Time Lease Admin=$125
Security Deposit=$1,780
Pet Fee=$150, +$50 for a second pet.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.RPMSouthOrlando.com

Note to interested parties sending us inquiries via third party websites (like Craig's list, Trulia, Zillow etc). Most of these sites mask your e-mail address. If you do not leave a valid phone number we CAN'T respond to your inquiries.

John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

If you are interested in this property please contact the Property Manager Kyle Byram at 863-877-1669 or e-mail me at Kbyram@rpmlakeside.com

(RLNE4425980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12533 Sawgrass Oak St have any available units?
12533 Sawgrass Oak St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 12533 Sawgrass Oak St have?
Some of 12533 Sawgrass Oak St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12533 Sawgrass Oak St currently offering any rent specials?
12533 Sawgrass Oak St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12533 Sawgrass Oak St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12533 Sawgrass Oak St is pet friendly.
Does 12533 Sawgrass Oak St offer parking?
No, 12533 Sawgrass Oak St does not offer parking.
Does 12533 Sawgrass Oak St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12533 Sawgrass Oak St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12533 Sawgrass Oak St have a pool?
No, 12533 Sawgrass Oak St does not have a pool.
Does 12533 Sawgrass Oak St have accessible units?
No, 12533 Sawgrass Oak St does not have accessible units.
Does 12533 Sawgrass Oak St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12533 Sawgrass Oak St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12533 Sawgrass Oak St have units with air conditioning?
No, 12533 Sawgrass Oak St does not have units with air conditioning.

