12533 Sawgrass Oak St

4 Bed 2 Bath home in Sawgrass Plantation neighborhood. - Note that this home is NOT furnished.



This rental home is on the market early and is available for move in on or after December 14th, 2018.



This single story home opens up into a living room.



Just beyond the living room is an open concept Kitchen/Dining/Family room.



Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, dark granite counter tops & custom tile back-splash.



Bedrooms are offset with a side wing with a generous Master Suite. Master Bath includes double vanity, soaker tub, stand in shower, and private water closet.



Three additional bedrooms are beyond master suite in line and served by a traditional full bathroom.



Flooring in home is upgraded ceramic tiles with dark wood laminate in all bedrooms.



The rent for this home is discounted. Lock in this rental and call to schedule a showing now!



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



Application Fee=$50 per Adult

One Time Lease Admin=$125

Security Deposit=$1,780

Pet Fee=$150, +$50 for a second pet.



To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.RPMSouthOrlando.com



Note to interested parties sending us inquiries via third party websites (like Craig's list, Trulia, Zillow etc). Most of these sites mask your e-mail address. If you do not leave a valid phone number we CAN'T respond to your inquiries.



John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker



If you are interested in this property please contact the Property Manager Kyle Byram at 863-877-1669 or e-mail me at Kbyram@rpmlakeside.com



