1243 DARNABY WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Live in this 3 bed 2 bath home in gated community located conveniently to all major roads and highways. This home offers beautiful laminate wood floors and tile. Back Yard totally fenced with vinyl fencing. Very nice covered patio to enjoy the backyard and grill. Open plan with kitchen and great room combo, separate dining room and great foyer. This community offers a community pool and playground. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee).*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.