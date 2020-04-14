All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:56 PM

1243 DARNABY WAY

1243 Darnaby Way · No Longer Available
Location

1243 Darnaby Way, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Live in this 3 bed 2 bath home in gated community located conveniently to all major roads and highways. This home offers beautiful laminate wood floors and tile. Back Yard totally fenced with vinyl fencing. Very nice covered patio to enjoy the backyard and grill. Open plan with kitchen and great room combo, separate dining room and great foyer. This community offers a community pool and playground. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee).*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1243 DARNABY WAY have any available units?
1243 DARNABY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 1243 DARNABY WAY have?
Some of 1243 DARNABY WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1243 DARNABY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1243 DARNABY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1243 DARNABY WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 1243 DARNABY WAY is pet friendly.
Does 1243 DARNABY WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1243 DARNABY WAY offers parking.
Does 1243 DARNABY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1243 DARNABY WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1243 DARNABY WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1243 DARNABY WAY has a pool.
Does 1243 DARNABY WAY have accessible units?
No, 1243 DARNABY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1243 DARNABY WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1243 DARNABY WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1243 DARNABY WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1243 DARNABY WAY has units with air conditioning.

