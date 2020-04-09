All apartments in Meadow Woods
1220 SANDBROOK DRIVE

1220 Sandbrook Drive · (407) 227-2647
Location

1220 Sandbrook Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Center Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Amazing 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, NEW: kitchen granite, faucets, garbage disposal, sink, GFIs and more. New doors to pool and backyard area. In the bathrooms NEW: vanities and vanity tops, light fixtures, medicine cabinets, mirrors, bathroom floors, faucets and much more. Great screen pool area with lots of space for entertainment with the additional fenced backyard. Property is very close to the two new SunRail stations (Meadow Woods & Tupperware stations), close to FL-417, FL-Turnpike, Orange Ave, Orlando International Airport, Loop Mall and Florida Mall. This house is ready for you and your family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 SANDBROOK DRIVE have any available units?
1220 SANDBROOK DRIVE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1220 SANDBROOK DRIVE have?
Some of 1220 SANDBROOK DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 SANDBROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1220 SANDBROOK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 SANDBROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1220 SANDBROOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 1220 SANDBROOK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1220 SANDBROOK DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1220 SANDBROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 SANDBROOK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 SANDBROOK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1220 SANDBROOK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1220 SANDBROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1220 SANDBROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 SANDBROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 SANDBROOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1220 SANDBROOK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1220 SANDBROOK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
