12029 Sawgrass Reserve Blvd

Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel pool bathtub furnished

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished granite counters oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

FURNISHED !!!!!! 5 Bedroom...3 1/2 Bath, ... Beautiful Single Family House - FURNISHED !! Beautiful home locate near the major highways,less than 5 miles to the Orlando Intl. Airport. This Engery Star Newbury II plan is a 2 story, 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2 car garage home with a main floor master suite and a family room for movie nights. The kitchen is complete with stainless steel cook top and double ovens.designer cabinets with crown molding in Espresso and Granite counter tops in Creme Pearl. All secondary bedrooms are on the second floor, Master bath features a garden tub , a separate glass enclosed shower. The LOFT provides the additional space for work/study area.

_____________________________________________________________________

NOTE: Every person 18+ must submit an application at $55 per person. App can be filled online; please visit gpspropertygroup.appfolio.com/listings and click "apply now". Must provide last 4 paystubs and photo ID's for completed application. After approval a $100 administrative fee will apply.

_____________________________________________________________________

Qualification:

Make 3 times the amount of the rent.

Must have copies of social security card and Drivers Lic or ID

Must have rental Insurance.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5137024)