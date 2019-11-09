All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

12029 Sawgrass Reserve Blvd

12029 Sawgrass Reserve Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

12029 Sawgrass Reserve Boulevard, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
bathtub
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
FURNISHED !!!!!! 5 Bedroom...3 1/2 Bath, ... Beautiful Single Family House - FURNISHED !! Beautiful home locate near the major highways,less than 5 miles to the Orlando Intl. Airport. This Engery Star Newbury II plan is a 2 story, 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2 car garage home with a main floor master suite and a family room for movie nights. The kitchen is complete with stainless steel cook top and double ovens.designer cabinets with crown molding in Espresso and Granite counter tops in Creme Pearl. All secondary bedrooms are on the second floor, Master bath features a garden tub , a separate glass enclosed shower. The LOFT provides the additional space for work/study area.
_____________________________________________________________________
NOTE: Every person 18+ must submit an application at $55 per person. App can be filled online; please visit gpspropertygroup.appfolio.com/listings and click "apply now". Must provide last 4 paystubs and photo ID's for completed application. After approval a $100 administrative fee will apply.
_____________________________________________________________________
Qualification:
Make 3 times the amount of the rent.
Must have copies of social security card and Drivers Lic or ID
Must have rental Insurance.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5137024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12029 Sawgrass Reserve Blvd have any available units?
12029 Sawgrass Reserve Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 12029 Sawgrass Reserve Blvd have?
Some of 12029 Sawgrass Reserve Blvd's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12029 Sawgrass Reserve Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
12029 Sawgrass Reserve Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12029 Sawgrass Reserve Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 12029 Sawgrass Reserve Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 12029 Sawgrass Reserve Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 12029 Sawgrass Reserve Blvd offers parking.
Does 12029 Sawgrass Reserve Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12029 Sawgrass Reserve Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12029 Sawgrass Reserve Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 12029 Sawgrass Reserve Blvd has a pool.
Does 12029 Sawgrass Reserve Blvd have accessible units?
No, 12029 Sawgrass Reserve Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 12029 Sawgrass Reserve Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 12029 Sawgrass Reserve Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12029 Sawgrass Reserve Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 12029 Sawgrass Reserve Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
