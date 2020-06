Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning home! This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with tile and carpet flooring throughout the generous living space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample storage space to top it off. The master bathroom offers a relaxing tub, stand up shower, and dual sinks. Great home for entertaining friends and family in the spacious, backyard. Apply online today!