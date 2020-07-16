8880 WHITE SAGE LOOP

Amenities

Beautiful pond and wooded preserve view townhouse with two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms located in the Lakewood Ranch community of Willowbrook. Open spacious floor plan, new paint and new wood laminate flooring throughout. The family room has sliding doors onto a private screened balcony. The half bath is located on the main living level . Master bedroom en suite has a tray ceiling, three closets plus sliding doors going out to another balcony. Separate laundry room located on second living level comes with front loading washer & dryer. The guest bedroom features a private bath. Covered patio off the two car tandem over sized garage with extra storage space. Willowbrook is a gated enclave in Lakewood Ranch with community pool. Located close to shopping, restaurants, UTC mall, LWR Main Street, hospitals, airports, and downtown Sarasota.