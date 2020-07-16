All apartments in Manatee County
Manatee County, FL
8880 WHITE SAGE LOOP
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

8880 White Sage Loop · No Longer Available
Location

8880 White Sage Loop, Manatee County, FL 34202

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful pond and wooded preserve view townhouse with two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms located in the Lakewood Ranch community of Willowbrook. Open spacious floor plan, new paint and new wood laminate flooring throughout. The family room has sliding doors onto a private screened balcony. The half bath is located on the main living level . Master bedroom en suite has a tray ceiling, three closets plus sliding doors going out to another balcony. Separate laundry room located on second living level comes with front loading washer & dryer. The guest bedroom features a private bath. Covered patio off the two car tandem over sized garage with extra storage space. Willowbrook is a gated enclave in Lakewood Ranch with community pool. Located close to shopping, restaurants, UTC mall, LWR Main Street, hospitals, airports, and downtown Sarasota.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8880 WHITE SAGE LOOP have any available units?
8880 WHITE SAGE LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manatee County, FL.
What amenities does 8880 WHITE SAGE LOOP have?
Some of 8880 WHITE SAGE LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8880 WHITE SAGE LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
8880 WHITE SAGE LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8880 WHITE SAGE LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 8880 WHITE SAGE LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 8880 WHITE SAGE LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 8880 WHITE SAGE LOOP offers parking.
Does 8880 WHITE SAGE LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8880 WHITE SAGE LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8880 WHITE SAGE LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 8880 WHITE SAGE LOOP has a pool.
Does 8880 WHITE SAGE LOOP have accessible units?
No, 8880 WHITE SAGE LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 8880 WHITE SAGE LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8880 WHITE SAGE LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 8880 WHITE SAGE LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 8880 WHITE SAGE LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
