All apartments in Manatee County
Find more places like 8859 FOUNDERS CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manatee County, FL
/
8859 FOUNDERS CIRCLE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

8859 FOUNDERS CIRCLE

8859 Founders Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8859 Founders Circle, Manatee County, FL 34221

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous landscaping and GREAT CURB APPEAL when you drive up to this spacious 2BD/2BH plus DEN lakeview home in Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods. This popular neighborhood, with easy access to I-275 and I-75, is adjacent to a semi-private golf course that is open to the public. A brand new Publix shopping center is just around the corner and the neighborhood is close to schools and county parks. Greatroom floorplan with nice lake views from the back screened lanai, and the front is screened, so enjoy the breezes!!! Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry. Master Suite with walk-in closet, dual vanity and roman shower. Convenient DEN or home office, two-car garage and indoor laundry complete the package. Rent includes monthly lawncare. Available August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8859 FOUNDERS CIRCLE have any available units?
8859 FOUNDERS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manatee County, FL.
What amenities does 8859 FOUNDERS CIRCLE have?
Some of 8859 FOUNDERS CIRCLE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8859 FOUNDERS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
8859 FOUNDERS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8859 FOUNDERS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 8859 FOUNDERS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 8859 FOUNDERS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 8859 FOUNDERS CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 8859 FOUNDERS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8859 FOUNDERS CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8859 FOUNDERS CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 8859 FOUNDERS CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 8859 FOUNDERS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 8859 FOUNDERS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 8859 FOUNDERS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8859 FOUNDERS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8859 FOUNDERS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8859 FOUNDERS CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Treesdale
1818 9th Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34208
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Carlton Arms of Bradenton
5200 Riverfront Dr
Bradenton, FL 34208
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle
Sarasota, FL 34243
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr
Sarasota, FL 34243
Blue Heron Living
420 Salt Meadow Circle
Bradenton, FL 34208
The Harrison
2575 University Pkwy
Sarasota, FL 34243

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLFruitville, FLBee Ridge, FLBayshore Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSouthgate, FL
Sarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSouth Bradenton, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLMemphis, FLOsprey, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLCortez, FLSiesta Key, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus