Amenities

patio / balcony pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

8782 49th Terrace E. Available 08/08/20 SHORT TERM - POOL HOME NOW - DEC 31ST ROSEDALE COUNTRYCLUB! - AUGUST 8TH - Dec 31,2020 (SORRY WINTER IS TAKEN) - This ALL INCLUSIVE/PRIVATE POOL - fully furnished home has just been purchased and professionally decorated with NEW furnishings! Come check out the Sarasota/Bradenton area before you buy!! This home is located in the gated golf course community of Rosedale. Enjoy the private pool and gardens while sipping on your favorite beverage. The kitchen is very large for the chef in you! The Master is a king bed, the guest is a double. . The den/office is ready for you to enjoy as a tv room/office or for a tempory guest. Rosedale is a very safe/quiet neighborhood where you can jog, ride your bike or just commune with nature. The Gulf of Mexico beaches are only 30 minutes away. First Class shopping/dining/entertainment is minutes away at the new UTC mall. PRICE INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES (with a cap) Rosedale Golf Course is a semi- private club ~ Seasonal taxes and cleaning fee not included in the price. This is a non smoking house.



(RLNE5862188)