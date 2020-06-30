All apartments in Manatee County
8750 53rd Terrace E.

8750 53rd Terrace East · (941) 365-2221
Location

8750 53rd Terrace East, Manatee County, FL 34211

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8750 53rd Terrace E. · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2173 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
AVAILABLE NOW!! 2/2 w/ DEN IN ROSEDALE COUNTRY CLUB - 2/2 FURNISHED - WONDERFUIL RENTAL - Available NOW UNTIL??
This is an exceptional home in Rosedale as it sits on a PREMIER lot which over looks a large lake with magnificent views of the golf course. The house is spotless and has NO carpet. Master features a king bed and a sitting room, The guest bedroom has a king bed as well. The den is large and roomy for work or for play.
This house has a large foot plan of 2173 sq ft but the best part is the wrap around lanai porch! What an incredible entertaining space!
Home has transferable SOCIAL membership at the club for $250.00 one time fee. This includes the fitness center, the tennis courts, pool, dining privileges, and social events. Taxes and cleaning not included.

(RLNE4672294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8750 53rd Terrace E. have any available units?
8750 53rd Terrace E. has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8750 53rd Terrace E. have?
Some of 8750 53rd Terrace E.'s amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8750 53rd Terrace E. currently offering any rent specials?
8750 53rd Terrace E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8750 53rd Terrace E. pet-friendly?
No, 8750 53rd Terrace E. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 8750 53rd Terrace E. offer parking?
No, 8750 53rd Terrace E. does not offer parking.
Does 8750 53rd Terrace E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8750 53rd Terrace E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8750 53rd Terrace E. have a pool?
Yes, 8750 53rd Terrace E. has a pool.
Does 8750 53rd Terrace E. have accessible units?
No, 8750 53rd Terrace E. does not have accessible units.
Does 8750 53rd Terrace E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8750 53rd Terrace E. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8750 53rd Terrace E. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8750 53rd Terrace E. does not have units with air conditioning.
