8750 53rd Terrace E.

patio / balcony gym pool tennis court furnished carpet

AVAILABLE NOW!! 2/2 w/ DEN IN ROSEDALE COUNTRY CLUB - 2/2 FURNISHED - WONDERFUIL RENTAL - Available NOW UNTIL??

This is an exceptional home in Rosedale as it sits on a PREMIER lot which over looks a large lake with magnificent views of the golf course. The house is spotless and has NO carpet. Master features a king bed and a sitting room, The guest bedroom has a king bed as well. The den is large and roomy for work or for play.

This house has a large foot plan of 2173 sq ft but the best part is the wrap around lanai porch! What an incredible entertaining space!

Home has transferable SOCIAL membership at the club for $250.00 one time fee. This includes the fitness center, the tennis courts, pool, dining privileges, and social events. Taxes and cleaning not included.



