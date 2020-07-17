8417 GARDENS CIRCLE

Amenities
Located in the prime location of the Gardens at Palm Aire, this 2 bedroom - 2 bath condo, fully furnished, is waiting for you to come and enjoy all of Sarasota has to offer. Kitchen features a breakfast nook, living/dining room combined with hardwood floors and new sofa/love seat, master bedroom has a large king-sized bed, walk-in closet, private bath with walk-in-shower, and plush carpet; second bedroom has 2 twin beds also with carpet that can be combined into a king-sized bed--guest bath has a shower/tub combined. The unit is located very close to the clubhouse, lovely pond, tennis courts and community pool. If you love to golf a temporary membership can be obtained. University Parkway corridor affords the residents the opportunity of an abundance of shopping, restaurants, movie theaters, near 1-75, and a short drive to the airport, downtown Sarasota, St Armands Circle, and beaches. This unit is perfect for a snowbird, someone that is relocating and needs a furnished place for a few months, if you are waiting for your new home to be built or just doing home improvements and don't wish to be in the way of the contractor. March $3900 April $1800 May-Oct $1400 Nov-Dec $1800.