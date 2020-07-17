All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:10 AM

8417 GARDENS CIRCLE

8417 Gardens Circle · (888) 534-1116
Location

8417 Gardens Circle, Manatee County, FL 34243

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
media room
tennis court
Located in the prime location of the Gardens at Palm Aire, this 2 bedroom - 2 bath condo, fully furnished, is waiting for you to come and enjoy all of Sarasota has to offer. Kitchen features a breakfast nook, living/dining room combined with hardwood floors and new sofa/love seat, master bedroom has a large king-sized bed, walk-in closet, private bath with walk-in-shower, and plush carpet; second bedroom has 2 twin beds also with carpet that can be combined into a king-sized bed--guest bath has a shower/tub combined. The unit is located very close to the clubhouse, lovely pond, tennis courts and community pool. If you love to golf a temporary membership can be obtained. University Parkway corridor affords the residents the opportunity of an abundance of shopping, restaurants, movie theaters, near 1-75, and a short drive to the airport, downtown Sarasota, St Armands Circle, and beaches. This unit is perfect for a snowbird, someone that is relocating and needs a furnished place for a few months, if you are waiting for your new home to be built or just doing home improvements and don't wish to be in the way of the contractor. March $3900 April $1800 May-Oct $1400 Nov-Dec $1800.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8417 GARDENS CIRCLE have any available units?
8417 GARDENS CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8417 GARDENS CIRCLE have?
Some of 8417 GARDENS CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8417 GARDENS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
8417 GARDENS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8417 GARDENS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 8417 GARDENS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 8417 GARDENS CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 8417 GARDENS CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 8417 GARDENS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8417 GARDENS CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8417 GARDENS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 8417 GARDENS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 8417 GARDENS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 8417 GARDENS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 8417 GARDENS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8417 GARDENS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8417 GARDENS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8417 GARDENS CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
