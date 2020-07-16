Amenities

8397 38th St. Cir. E, Unit 307 Available 08/01/20 SEASONAL/SHORT TERM 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in gated community off University Parkway - You've just found your next vacation spot in Sarasota! This well appointed 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom walk up condo is a natural light filled space, with comfortable furnishings that will allow you to relax and enjoy. This warm and inviting condo has water views from the lanai, a spacious kitchen, with breakfast bar, is open to the dining and living room, and comfy, large bedrooms. The amenity package will keep you thoroughly entertained whether it's sun bathing at the resort style, large, heated pool, playing tennis, working out in the well equipped 24 hour fitness center or enjoying the clubhouse, with billiards room, library and meeting room with full kitchen. There is also a car washing station. How about valet trash pick up? Yes, indeed. This gated condo community is well located; near University Parkway with shopping, dining, movie theaters, the new UTC mall, close to I-75 or 301 for fast access to downtown Sarasota, the beach, or St Armand's circle. CALL today to book your spot in the sun! Available beginning August 1, 2020. Off season rate is $1995.



No Pets Allowed



