Manatee County, FL
8397 38th St. Cir. E, Unit 307
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

8397 38th St. Cir. E, Unit 307

8397 38th Street Circle East · (941) 328-8999
Location

8397 38th Street Circle East, Manatee County, FL 34243

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8397 38th St. Cir. E, Unit 307 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Amenities

24hr gym
pool
trash valet
pool table
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
game room
pool
pool table
media room
tennis court
trash valet
8397 38th St. Cir. E, Unit 307 Available 08/01/20 SEASONAL/SHORT TERM 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in gated community off University Parkway - You've just found your next vacation spot in Sarasota! This well appointed 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom walk up condo is a natural light filled space, with comfortable furnishings that will allow you to relax and enjoy. This warm and inviting condo has water views from the lanai, a spacious kitchen, with breakfast bar, is open to the dining and living room, and comfy, large bedrooms. The amenity package will keep you thoroughly entertained whether it's sun bathing at the resort style, large, heated pool, playing tennis, working out in the well equipped 24 hour fitness center or enjoying the clubhouse, with billiards room, library and meeting room with full kitchen. There is also a car washing station. How about valet trash pick up? Yes, indeed. This gated condo community is well located; near University Parkway with shopping, dining, movie theaters, the new UTC mall, close to I-75 or 301 for fast access to downtown Sarasota, the beach, or St Armand's circle. CALL today to book your spot in the sun! Available beginning August 1, 2020. Off season rate is $1995.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4837238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8397 38th St. Cir. E, Unit 307 have any available units?
8397 38th St. Cir. E, Unit 307 has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8397 38th St. Cir. E, Unit 307 have?
Some of 8397 38th St. Cir. E, Unit 307's amenities include 24hr gym, pool, and trash valet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8397 38th St. Cir. E, Unit 307 currently offering any rent specials?
8397 38th St. Cir. E, Unit 307 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8397 38th St. Cir. E, Unit 307 pet-friendly?
No, 8397 38th St. Cir. E, Unit 307 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 8397 38th St. Cir. E, Unit 307 offer parking?
No, 8397 38th St. Cir. E, Unit 307 does not offer parking.
Does 8397 38th St. Cir. E, Unit 307 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8397 38th St. Cir. E, Unit 307 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8397 38th St. Cir. E, Unit 307 have a pool?
Yes, 8397 38th St. Cir. E, Unit 307 has a pool.
Does 8397 38th St. Cir. E, Unit 307 have accessible units?
No, 8397 38th St. Cir. E, Unit 307 does not have accessible units.
Does 8397 38th St. Cir. E, Unit 307 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8397 38th St. Cir. E, Unit 307 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8397 38th St. Cir. E, Unit 307 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8397 38th St. Cir. E, Unit 307 does not have units with air conditioning.
