8303 Enclave Way

Magnificent 2nd Floor Rent-to-Own Coach Home with Lake View!



10% of your rent goes towards the purchase of this magnificent second floor 3-Bedroom/2-Bathroom Coach Home. One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Stop wishing and start living the carefree lifestyle you deserve. Upon entering this magnificent second floor Coach Home you will fall in love with the Ravello model. With its appealing open floor plan and wide-open center island kitchen with large breakfast bar top, large family room and DEN you will understand why it is one of the top selling models. Enjoy the elegantly appointed kitchen which features granite counter-tops, staggered 36" Cabinets, all stainless-steel appliances including range, microwave, dishwasher and side by side refrigerator. Washer and dryer. With a covered lanai overlooking the pretty lake. The attached garage is the finish touch. Soleil is a gated community that offers an active lifestyle with a well-appointed clubhouse including fitness center, heated swimming pool, card rooms with televisions, a caterer’s kitchen, bocce ball court, paw park and covered picnic area with grilling station. Your private oasis is just minutes away from downtown Sarasota, Beaches, Airports, Arts, shopping, restaurants and of course all the history and preforming arts, Sarasota is known for. Condo fees include water and all the resort style living.



We have dozens of pet friendly, Rental and Rent2Own homes to choose from throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. This is just one of them. All of our homes can be purchased or Rent-to-Own. We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.



