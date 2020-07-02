All apartments in Manatee County
8303 Enclave Way
Last updated June 29 2020 at 6:42 PM

8303 Enclave Way

8303 Enclave Way · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2017578
Location

8303 Enclave Way, Manatee County, FL 34243

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1657 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Magnificent 2nd Floor Rent-to-Own Coach Home with Lake View!

10% of your rent goes towards the purchase of this magnificent second floor 3-Bedroom/2-Bathroom Coach Home. One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Stop wishing and start living the carefree lifestyle you deserve. Upon entering this magnificent second floor Coach Home you will fall in love with the Ravello model. With its appealing open floor plan and wide-open center island kitchen with large breakfast bar top, large family room and DEN you will understand why it is one of the top selling models. Enjoy the elegantly appointed kitchen which features granite counter-tops, staggered 36" Cabinets, all stainless-steel appliances including range, microwave, dishwasher and side by side refrigerator. Washer and dryer. With a covered lanai overlooking the pretty lake. The attached garage is the finish touch. Soleil is a gated community that offers an active lifestyle with a well-appointed clubhouse including fitness center, heated swimming pool, card rooms with televisions, a caterer’s kitchen, bocce ball court, paw park and covered picnic area with grilling station. Your private oasis is just minutes away from downtown Sarasota, Beaches, Airports, Arts, shopping, restaurants and of course all the history and preforming arts, Sarasota is known for. Condo fees include water and all the resort style living.

We have dozens of pet friendly, Rental and Rent2Own homes to choose from throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. This is just one of them. All of our homes can be purchased or Rent-to-Own. We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Listing courtesy of COLDWELL BANKER REALTY
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8303 Enclave Way have any available units?
8303 Enclave Way has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8303 Enclave Way have?
Some of 8303 Enclave Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8303 Enclave Way currently offering any rent specials?
8303 Enclave Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8303 Enclave Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8303 Enclave Way is pet friendly.
Does 8303 Enclave Way offer parking?
Yes, 8303 Enclave Way offers parking.
Does 8303 Enclave Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8303 Enclave Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8303 Enclave Way have a pool?
Yes, 8303 Enclave Way has a pool.
Does 8303 Enclave Way have accessible units?
No, 8303 Enclave Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8303 Enclave Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8303 Enclave Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 8303 Enclave Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8303 Enclave Way does not have units with air conditioning.
