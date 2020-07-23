8249 MIRAMAR WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher all utils included garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage guest suite hot tub

Handsomely turnkey upscale "coastal/modern" 2 story condo in Miramar in the Country Club within Lakewood Ranch. Open and airy end unit floorplan features 3 bedrooms/2 baths/a den and a 2 car garage and has been completely remodeled. Plank flooring in all areas except two guest suites, gray cabinets in kitchen with wine rack, white quartz counters and black stainless steel appliances. All utilities included and turnkey furnished - not your "average" rental. All living areas and bedrooms are on one level, on the second floor. Miramar is a prime location on the corner of Lorraine Rd and University Parkway and is a gated community with clubhouse, fitness center, heated pool/spa. Publix within walking distance as well as restaurants, drycleaners etc.

This unit is offered seasonably with preferably a 3 month minimum. Available 10/1/2019 (Also available for 2019-2020 season, December - March) at this time at $5000/month - Hurry!)