Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:04 PM

8249 MIRAMAR WAY

8249 Miramar Way · (941) 650-2657
Location

8249 Miramar Way, Manatee County, FL 34202

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2024 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Handsomely turnkey upscale "coastal/modern" 2 story condo in Miramar in the Country Club within Lakewood Ranch. Open and airy end unit floorplan features 3 bedrooms/2 baths/a den and a 2 car garage and has been completely remodeled. Plank flooring in all areas except two guest suites, gray cabinets in kitchen with wine rack, white quartz counters and black stainless steel appliances. All utilities included and turnkey furnished - not your "average" rental. All living areas and bedrooms are on one level, on the second floor. Miramar is a prime location on the corner of Lorraine Rd and University Parkway and is a gated community with clubhouse, fitness center, heated pool/spa. Publix within walking distance as well as restaurants, drycleaners etc.
This unit is offered seasonably with preferably a 3 month minimum. Available 10/1/2019 (Also available for 2019-2020 season, December - March) at this time at $5000/month - Hurry!)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8249 MIRAMAR WAY have any available units?
8249 MIRAMAR WAY has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8249 MIRAMAR WAY have?
Some of 8249 MIRAMAR WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8249 MIRAMAR WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8249 MIRAMAR WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8249 MIRAMAR WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8249 MIRAMAR WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 8249 MIRAMAR WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8249 MIRAMAR WAY offers parking.
Does 8249 MIRAMAR WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8249 MIRAMAR WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8249 MIRAMAR WAY have a pool?
Yes, 8249 MIRAMAR WAY has a pool.
Does 8249 MIRAMAR WAY have accessible units?
No, 8249 MIRAMAR WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8249 MIRAMAR WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8249 MIRAMAR WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 8249 MIRAMAR WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8249 MIRAMAR WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
