8119 Villa Grande, Sarasota, FL 34243 - Beautiful new luxury town home in highly sought after Sonoma. Just off University parkway. 3 bedroom plus den, 2 car garage. Turn key furnished with a Florida flare. Swimming pool, gated community, and many other amenities. Just over 2100 square feet.

Off Season Rent $2500 per mo. Seasonal Rent $3300 (Already leased for 2021 Season Jan-Mar)



No Pets Allowed



