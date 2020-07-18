8017 112th Avenue East

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill new construction tennis court dogs allowed

3BR/2Bath Rental or Rent-to-Own Home in Copperstone/Parrish

COPPERSTONE CREAM-PUFF! So you want that perfect home; with a great room-split bedroom floor plan, in a charming neighborhood, with a pristine lakefront lot, and a fenced yard? Well, in that case… WELCOME HOME! Walking through the front door of your new home you will instantly notice the level of care that has been poured into it by its original owners. Along with an instantaneous “we’re home” feeling presented to you by the fresh neutral tone paint, rich engineered hardwood and ceramic tile flooring throughout, all the way to the sliding glass doors leading out onto your screened lanai overlooking your expansive yard and lake. There’s nothing that your new home doesn’t offer. Nestled in the heart of the home you’ll find an entertainer’s dream kitchen; boasting ample storage space by way of the 42” solid wood cabinetry and closet pantry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and custom ship-lap back-splash; all overlooking your immense great room this way you won’t miss a second of the action during those large Summer get togethers. Speaking of Summer get togethers… stroll out to your screened lanai where you’ll find an extended paver patio area and fire-pit ideal for those infamous Summer BBQ's. After a long day of grilling and time with the family escape to the owner’s suite for a siesta; where you’ll find the updates are consistent with the overall theme of the home. Highlighted by engineered hardwood floors and an en-suite displaying ceramic tile flooring, dual sink vanity with granite countertops, substantial walk-in closet, and large walk-in shower. You’ll have all the creature comforts you need without leaving your private oasis. Across the home you’ll find the two guest bedrooms highlighted by engineered hardwood flooring, upgraded ceiling fans, and plentiful closet space: both rooms sharing a well-appointed guest bathroom affording a shower/tub combo and granite countered vanity. The only thing this home is missing is you, the family, and your furry friends. Did we forget to mention the plethora of amenities that your new community offers? There will never be a dull moment in Copperstone as it offers a clubhouse and gym, pools, playground, tennis/basketball courts, and peace of mind by way of gated access. Convenient locations don’t get much better than this. Minutes from I75, several grocery stores, and seconds from the areas newly constructed schools; everything you need is at your disposal.

We have dozens of pet friendly, Rental and Rent2Own homes to choose from throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. This is just one of them. All our homes can be Rented, Purchased, or Rent-to-Own. We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Listing courtesy of KELLER WILLIAMS ON THE WATER



Contact us to schedule a showing.