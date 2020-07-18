All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated June 30 2020 at 3:50 PM

8017 112th Avenue East

8017 112th Avenue East · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2023676
Location

8017 112th Avenue East, Manatee County, FL 34219

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,920

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1503 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
tennis court
dogs allowed
3BR/2Bath Rental or Rent-to-Own Home in Copperstone/Parrish
COPPERSTONE CREAM-PUFF! So you want that perfect home; with a great room-split bedroom floor plan, in a charming neighborhood, with a pristine lakefront lot, and a fenced yard? Well, in that case… WELCOME HOME! Walking through the front door of your new home you will instantly notice the level of care that has been poured into it by its original owners. Along with an instantaneous “we’re home” feeling presented to you by the fresh neutral tone paint, rich engineered hardwood and ceramic tile flooring throughout, all the way to the sliding glass doors leading out onto your screened lanai overlooking your expansive yard and lake. There’s nothing that your new home doesn’t offer. Nestled in the heart of the home you’ll find an entertainer’s dream kitchen; boasting ample storage space by way of the 42” solid wood cabinetry and closet pantry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and custom ship-lap back-splash; all overlooking your immense great room this way you won’t miss a second of the action during those large Summer get togethers. Speaking of Summer get togethers… stroll out to your screened lanai where you’ll find an extended paver patio area and fire-pit ideal for those infamous Summer BBQ's. After a long day of grilling and time with the family escape to the owner’s suite for a siesta; where you’ll find the updates are consistent with the overall theme of the home. Highlighted by engineered hardwood floors and an en-suite displaying ceramic tile flooring, dual sink vanity with granite countertops, substantial walk-in closet, and large walk-in shower. You’ll have all the creature comforts you need without leaving your private oasis. Across the home you’ll find the two guest bedrooms highlighted by engineered hardwood flooring, upgraded ceiling fans, and plentiful closet space: both rooms sharing a well-appointed guest bathroom affording a shower/tub combo and granite countered vanity. The only thing this home is missing is you, the family, and your furry friends. Did we forget to mention the plethora of amenities that your new community offers? There will never be a dull moment in Copperstone as it offers a clubhouse and gym, pools, playground, tennis/basketball courts, and peace of mind by way of gated access. Convenient locations don’t get much better than this. Minutes from I75, several grocery stores, and seconds from the areas newly constructed schools; everything you need is at your disposal.
We have dozens of pet friendly, Rental and Rent2Own homes to choose from throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. This is just one of them. All our homes can be Rented, Purchased, or Rent-to-Own. We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.
Listing courtesy of KELLER WILLIAMS ON THE WATER

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8017 112th Avenue East have any available units?
8017 112th Avenue East has a unit available for $1,920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8017 112th Avenue East have?
Some of 8017 112th Avenue East's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8017 112th Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
8017 112th Avenue East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8017 112th Avenue East pet-friendly?
Yes, 8017 112th Avenue East is pet friendly.
Does 8017 112th Avenue East offer parking?
No, 8017 112th Avenue East does not offer parking.
Does 8017 112th Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8017 112th Avenue East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8017 112th Avenue East have a pool?
Yes, 8017 112th Avenue East has a pool.
Does 8017 112th Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 8017 112th Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 8017 112th Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
No, 8017 112th Avenue East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8017 112th Avenue East have units with air conditioning?
No, 8017 112th Avenue East does not have units with air conditioning.
