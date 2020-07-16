7960 HAMPTON COURT

Amenities

ANNUAL RENTAL or SHORT TERM TURNKEY* Available 7/01/2020 *Beautifully furnished, executive, single family, 3 beds, 2 baths, great room, family room plus enclosed lanai overlooking the 15th fairway. This sunny and bright home is perfect for entertaining. Over sized garage* Just minutes to the lovely heated community pool* Master suite/king bed, 2nd bedroom/queen bed, 3rd bedroom/double beds. Close proximity to I-75, the new UTC Mall with lots of shopping, restaurants, movies. Short drive to downtown Sarasota and the beautiful crystal sand beaches of Lido & Siesta Key. University Park Country Club is a Gated Golf Community. UTILITIES, CABLE, WI-FI INCLUDED. Your Tropical Paradise Awaits! ***2021 SEASONAL AVAILABLE - JAN thru APRIL at $5500.00 monthly* Community Pool is walking distance from this Beautiful Home* Call Now to Book*