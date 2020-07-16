All apartments in Manatee County
7960 HAMPTON COURT
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:44 AM

7960 HAMPTON COURT

7960 Hampton Court · (888) 534-1116
Location

7960 Hampton Court, Manatee County, FL 34201

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2266 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
ANNUAL RENTAL or SHORT TERM TURNKEY* Available 7/01/2020 *Beautifully furnished, executive, single family, 3 beds, 2 baths, great room, family room plus enclosed lanai overlooking the 15th fairway. This sunny and bright home is perfect for entertaining. Over sized garage* Just minutes to the lovely heated community pool* Master suite/king bed, 2nd bedroom/queen bed, 3rd bedroom/double beds. Close proximity to I-75, the new UTC Mall with lots of shopping, restaurants, movies. Short drive to downtown Sarasota and the beautiful crystal sand beaches of Lido & Siesta Key. University Park Country Club is a Gated Golf Community. UTILITIES, CABLE, WI-FI INCLUDED. Your Tropical Paradise Awaits! ***2021 SEASONAL AVAILABLE - JAN thru APRIL at $5500.00 monthly* Community Pool is walking distance from this Beautiful Home* Call Now to Book*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7960 HAMPTON COURT have any available units?
7960 HAMPTON COURT has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7960 HAMPTON COURT have?
Some of 7960 HAMPTON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7960 HAMPTON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7960 HAMPTON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7960 HAMPTON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7960 HAMPTON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 7960 HAMPTON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7960 HAMPTON COURT offers parking.
Does 7960 HAMPTON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7960 HAMPTON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7960 HAMPTON COURT have a pool?
Yes, 7960 HAMPTON COURT has a pool.
Does 7960 HAMPTON COURT have accessible units?
No, 7960 HAMPTON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7960 HAMPTON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7960 HAMPTON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7960 HAMPTON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7960 HAMPTON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
