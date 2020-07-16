All apartments in Manatee County
7803 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:24 AM

7803 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL

7803 Grand Estuary Trail · (941) 704-3026
Location

7803 Grand Estuary Trail, Manatee County, FL 34212

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
TURNKEY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH FIRST FLOOR CONDO WITH WATER VIEWS. Carport and plenty of parking. Available till November 2020. Owner coming into town for December after that available again for short or long term. Tastefully furnished. Gated golf course community. Transfer fee applies to use the amenities. Just pay for cart rental. Community pool & spa, tiki bar, Exercise room and Restaurant. Easy access to I-75, St Pete, local beaches and all that Lakewood Ranch has to offer. Available April 1st 2020. Pet okay with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee. Rent includes basic cable, water, sewer and trash pick up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

