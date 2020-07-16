7803 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly carport gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport gym parking pool hot tub

TURNKEY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH FIRST FLOOR CONDO WITH WATER VIEWS. Carport and plenty of parking. Available till November 2020. Owner coming into town for December after that available again for short or long term. Tastefully furnished. Gated golf course community. Transfer fee applies to use the amenities. Just pay for cart rental. Community pool & spa, tiki bar, Exercise room and Restaurant. Easy access to I-75, St Pete, local beaches and all that Lakewood Ranch has to offer. Available April 1st 2020. Pet okay with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee. Rent includes basic cable, water, sewer and trash pick up.