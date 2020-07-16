7721 4TH AVENUE W

Amenities

Enchanting 2 BR/2 BA hideaway. Just a stone’s throw from Anna Maria Island Beaches, Palma Sola Bay, Desoto National Memorial Park, Robinson’s Preserve and the Palma Sola Botanical Gardens as well as shopping, bus lines, medical facilities and restaurants. a Queen bed in the Master Bedroom and 2 twins in the Guest Bedroom. Private patio off the Guest while the Master opens out onto the lanai. Direct access to pool, hot tub and tennis. 1 small dog under 30 lbs may be considered, with a non-refundable pet fee of $250. NO CATS/ NO SMOKING. 3 MONTH MINIMUM STAY REQUIRED. Association application and approval required ($100 application fee). Dec 1- Apr 30 $2500 per month, May 1- Nov 30 $1700 per month. Prices based on 2 person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50), Sales & Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for stays less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.