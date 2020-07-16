All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

7721 4TH AVENUE W

7721 4th Avenue West · (941) 727-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7721 4th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL 34209

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7721 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Enchanting 2 BR/2 BA hideaway. Just a stone’s throw from Anna Maria Island Beaches, Palma Sola Bay, Desoto National Memorial Park, Robinson’s Preserve and the Palma Sola Botanical Gardens as well as shopping, bus lines, medical facilities and restaurants. a Queen bed in the Master Bedroom and 2 twins in the Guest Bedroom. Private patio off the Guest while the Master opens out onto the lanai. Direct access to pool, hot tub and tennis. 1 small dog under 30 lbs may be considered, with a non-refundable pet fee of $250. NO CATS/ NO SMOKING. 3 MONTH MINIMUM STAY REQUIRED. Association application and approval required ($100 application fee). Dec 1- Apr 30 $2500 per month, May 1- Nov 30 $1700 per month. Prices based on 2 person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50), Sales & Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for stays less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7721 4TH AVENUE W have any available units?
7721 4TH AVENUE W has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7721 4TH AVENUE W have?
Some of 7721 4TH AVENUE W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7721 4TH AVENUE W currently offering any rent specials?
7721 4TH AVENUE W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7721 4TH AVENUE W pet-friendly?
No, 7721 4TH AVENUE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 7721 4TH AVENUE W offer parking?
No, 7721 4TH AVENUE W does not offer parking.
Does 7721 4TH AVENUE W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7721 4TH AVENUE W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7721 4TH AVENUE W have a pool?
Yes, 7721 4TH AVENUE W has a pool.
Does 7721 4TH AVENUE W have accessible units?
No, 7721 4TH AVENUE W does not have accessible units.
Does 7721 4TH AVENUE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7721 4TH AVENUE W has units with dishwashers.
Does 7721 4TH AVENUE W have units with air conditioning?
No, 7721 4TH AVENUE W does not have units with air conditioning.
