7718 LAKE VISTA COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

The Lake Vista Residences in the heart of LAKEWOOD RANCH. Fourth Floor Penthouse THREE bedroom with an Awesome Great Room Plan. Enjoy the Lakewood Ranch lifestyle in the Turn Key Furnished Top Floor Condominium. Master Bedroom Suite has a King Bed and well appointed bathroom. Beautiful views from the screened lanai. Community Clubhouse, Heated Resort Style Pool, Spa, Grilling Area, and Fitness Center. Close to the Main Street shopping, restaurants and the University Town Center mall, shops and restaurants. LAKE VISTA RESIDENCES @ LAKEWOOD RANCH --- TURNKEY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM 3 FULL BATH High Season: $4,500 month (utilities included; electric capped at $1OO month) --- Low Season: $2,800/month. HIGH SEASON = DECEMBER through APRIL ; LOW SEASON = MAY through NOVEMBER

THREE MONTH MINIMUM STAY