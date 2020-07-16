All apartments in Manatee County
Find more places like 7718 LAKE VISTA COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manatee County, FL
/
7718 LAKE VISTA COURT
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:09 PM

7718 LAKE VISTA COURT

7718 Lake Vista Court · (941) 993-0823
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7718 Lake Vista Court, Manatee County, FL 34202

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 407 · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1762 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
The Lake Vista Residences in the heart of LAKEWOOD RANCH. Fourth Floor Penthouse THREE bedroom with an Awesome Great Room Plan. Enjoy the Lakewood Ranch lifestyle in the Turn Key Furnished Top Floor Condominium. Master Bedroom Suite has a King Bed and well appointed bathroom. Beautiful views from the screened lanai. Community Clubhouse, Heated Resort Style Pool, Spa, Grilling Area, and Fitness Center. Close to the Main Street shopping, restaurants and the University Town Center mall, shops and restaurants. LAKE VISTA RESIDENCES @ LAKEWOOD RANCH --- TURNKEY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM 3 FULL BATH High Season: $4,500 month (utilities included; electric capped at $1OO month) --- Low Season: $2,800/month. HIGH SEASON = DECEMBER through APRIL ; LOW SEASON = MAY through NOVEMBER
THREE MONTH MINIMUM STAY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7718 LAKE VISTA COURT have any available units?
7718 LAKE VISTA COURT has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7718 LAKE VISTA COURT have?
Some of 7718 LAKE VISTA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7718 LAKE VISTA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7718 LAKE VISTA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7718 LAKE VISTA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7718 LAKE VISTA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 7718 LAKE VISTA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7718 LAKE VISTA COURT offers parking.
Does 7718 LAKE VISTA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7718 LAKE VISTA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7718 LAKE VISTA COURT have a pool?
Yes, 7718 LAKE VISTA COURT has a pool.
Does 7718 LAKE VISTA COURT have accessible units?
No, 7718 LAKE VISTA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7718 LAKE VISTA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7718 LAKE VISTA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7718 LAKE VISTA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7718 LAKE VISTA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7718 LAKE VISTA COURT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lory of Braden River
702 51st St E
Bradenton, FL 34208
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop
Sarasota, FL 34243
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34205
Solana Vista
5801 Fishermans Dr
Bradenton, FL 34209
Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch
11140 Lost Creek Ter
Bradenton, FL 34211
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West
Bradenton, FL 34205
Perico
11001 Bristol Bay Dr
Bradenton, FL 34209
The Harrison
2575 University Pkwy
Sarasota, FL 34243

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLFruitville, FLBee Ridge, FLBayshore Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSouthgate, FL
Sarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSouth Bradenton, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLMemphis, FLOsprey, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLCortez, FLSiesta Key, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity