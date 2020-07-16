7711 WHITEBRIDGE GLEN

Amenities
Gorgeous villa in University Park with two bedrooms plus a den with a murphy bed. The home features two bathrooms, gorgeous wood floors and granite countertops in the kitchen, the unit was remodeled a few years ago. There are views of the small lake and golf course. Furnished exquisitely. Master bedroom has a king sized bed and master bath has a soaking tub with seperate shower, the guest bathroom has a tub. Second bedroom has twin beds. There is a two car garage, and the community pool is practically across the street. No pets GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY, UNIVERSITY PARK, FLORIDA.