All apartments in Manatee County
Find more places like 7711 WHITEBRIDGE GLEN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manatee County, FL
/
7711 WHITEBRIDGE GLEN
Last updated October 17 2019 at 6:59 PM

7711 WHITEBRIDGE GLEN

7711 Whitebridge Glen · (941) 953-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7711 Whitebridge Glen, Manatee County, FL 34201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1609 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous villa in University Park with two bedrooms plus a den with a murphy bed. The home features two bathrooms, gorgeous wood floors and granite countertops in the kitchen, the unit was remodeled a few years ago. There are views of the small lake and golf course. Furnished exquisitely. Master bedroom has a king sized bed and master bath has a soaking tub with seperate shower, the guest bathroom has a tub. Second bedroom has twin beds. There is a two car garage, and the community pool is practically across the street. No pets GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY, UNIVERSITY PARK, FLORIDA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7711 WHITEBRIDGE GLEN have any available units?
7711 WHITEBRIDGE GLEN has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7711 WHITEBRIDGE GLEN have?
Some of 7711 WHITEBRIDGE GLEN's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7711 WHITEBRIDGE GLEN currently offering any rent specials?
7711 WHITEBRIDGE GLEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7711 WHITEBRIDGE GLEN pet-friendly?
No, 7711 WHITEBRIDGE GLEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 7711 WHITEBRIDGE GLEN offer parking?
Yes, 7711 WHITEBRIDGE GLEN offers parking.
Does 7711 WHITEBRIDGE GLEN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7711 WHITEBRIDGE GLEN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7711 WHITEBRIDGE GLEN have a pool?
Yes, 7711 WHITEBRIDGE GLEN has a pool.
Does 7711 WHITEBRIDGE GLEN have accessible units?
No, 7711 WHITEBRIDGE GLEN does not have accessible units.
Does 7711 WHITEBRIDGE GLEN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7711 WHITEBRIDGE GLEN has units with dishwashers.
Does 7711 WHITEBRIDGE GLEN have units with air conditioning?
No, 7711 WHITEBRIDGE GLEN does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7711 WHITEBRIDGE GLEN?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Treesdale
1818 9th Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34208
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir
Bradenton, FL 34207
Sarasota South
4515 26th St W
South Bradenton, FL 34207
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34205
Carlton Arms of Bradenton
5200 Riverfront Dr
Bradenton, FL 34208
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr
Sarasota, FL 34243
The Harrison
2575 University Pkwy
Sarasota, FL 34243
Oasis at Belmont Park
4300 18th St E
Bradenton, FL 34203

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLFruitville, FLBee Ridge, FLBayshore Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSouthgate, FL
Sarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSouth Bradenton, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLMemphis, FLOsprey, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLCortez, FLSiesta Key, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity