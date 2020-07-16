7711 WHITEBRIDGE GLEN

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous villa in University Park with two bedrooms plus a den with a murphy bed. The home features two bathrooms, gorgeous wood floors and granite countertops in the kitchen, the unit was remodeled a few years ago. There are views of the small lake and golf course. Furnished exquisitely. Master bedroom has a king sized bed and master bath has a soaking tub with seperate shower, the guest bathroom has a tub. Second bedroom has twin beds. There is a two car garage, and the community pool is practically across the street. No pets GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY, UNIVERSITY PARK, FLORIDA.