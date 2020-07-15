7710 LAKE VISTA COURT

Amenities

Enjoy your stay in the heart of LAKEWOOD RANCH at the THE LAKE VISTA RESIDENCES. This THREE BEDROOM TURN KEY FURNISHED condominium is ready for you. Gated community on Lakewood Ranch BLVD features a clubhouse, fitness center, community pool, spa, and barbecue. Master bedroom KING BED Bedroom 2 FULL SIZE BED Bedroom 3 TRUNDLE COUCH BED. Minutes to the University Town Center and Downtown Lakewood Ranch where you can shop, dine and go to the theater. HIGH SEASON RATE $4,200 MONTH December through April LOW SEASON RATE $2500 MONTH