Manatee County, FL
7710 LAKE VISTA COURT
Last updated October 31 2019 at 7:33 AM

7710 LAKE VISTA COURT

7710 Lake Vista Court · (941) 993-0823
Location

7710 Lake Vista Court, Manatee County, FL 34202

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1762 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Enjoy your stay in the heart of LAKEWOOD RANCH at the THE LAKE VISTA RESIDENCES. This THREE BEDROOM TURN KEY FURNISHED condominium is ready for you. Gated community on Lakewood Ranch BLVD features a clubhouse, fitness center, community pool, spa, and barbecue. Master bedroom KING BED Bedroom 2 FULL SIZE BED Bedroom 3 TRUNDLE COUCH BED. Minutes to the University Town Center and Downtown Lakewood Ranch where you can shop, dine and go to the theater. HIGH SEASON RATE $4,200 MONTH December through April LOW SEASON RATE $2500 MONTH

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7710 LAKE VISTA COURT have any available units?
7710 LAKE VISTA COURT has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7710 LAKE VISTA COURT have?
Some of 7710 LAKE VISTA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7710 LAKE VISTA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7710 LAKE VISTA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7710 LAKE VISTA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7710 LAKE VISTA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 7710 LAKE VISTA COURT offer parking?
No, 7710 LAKE VISTA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 7710 LAKE VISTA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7710 LAKE VISTA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7710 LAKE VISTA COURT have a pool?
Yes, 7710 LAKE VISTA COURT has a pool.
Does 7710 LAKE VISTA COURT have accessible units?
No, 7710 LAKE VISTA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7710 LAKE VISTA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7710 LAKE VISTA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7710 LAKE VISTA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7710 LAKE VISTA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
