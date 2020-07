Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage

THE PRESERVES AT PALM AIRE...beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath villa is the perfect vacation rental. Totally updated, sliding doors, kitchen with granite counters, wood cabinets, new bathrooms, new hardwood flooring, all new paint throughout, new ceiling fans. Carefully and beautifully decorated with ALL brand new furniture. Courtyard entry with pavers and decorative gate. Community heated pool. LUXURY, VACATION RENTAL, GOLF COMMUNITY, SARASOTA, MANATEE.