Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, plus a den townhome is located in Palm Grove in the Preserve at Tara. Enjoy the community pool without the maintenance. Nice open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. One car garage, and a covered rear lanai come with this unit and a view of the community pool from your bedroom sliders. Security of $1,500, application of $100 and the first month's rent to move in.