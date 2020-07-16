All apartments in Manatee County
7271 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N

7271 West Country Club Drive North · (941) 993-0823
Location

7271 West Country Club Drive North, Manatee County, FL 34243

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 124 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 909 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
internet access
PALM AIRE @ DESOTO LAKES Ground Floor Turnkey Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath First Floor Corner Unit CONDOMINIUM with Panoramic Lake and Golf Views in Palm Aire Country Club. Stylishly remodeled and awaiting your Arrival in Paradise. Beautifully Updated Kitchen, Updated Baths, Screened enclosed tiled lanai.
Master with Queen Bed; Guest Bedroom/Den has a Full bed size sleeper sofa. Washer and Dryer; Utilities provided including Wi-Fi internet. Non-Smoking. No Pets. Palm Aire Country Club has abundance of areas for walking in the community. Minutes to University Parkway Shopping Corridor; 10 minutes to Downtown Sarasota and the Cultural Arts, St Armands Circle and Lido Beach. 5 min to new UTC Mall. Palm Aire at Desoto Lakes has a Heated Community Pool, Clubhouse and Fitness Center for your enjoyment pleasure. The Palm Aire Golf and Country Club does have short term membership options available for Guests. One month minimum stay. Available April 2020
Season RATES December through April $3200 Low Season RATES May through November $1800.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7271 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N have any available units?
7271 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7271 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N have?
Some of 7271 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7271 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N currently offering any rent specials?
7271 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7271 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N pet-friendly?
No, 7271 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 7271 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N offer parking?
No, 7271 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N does not offer parking.
Does 7271 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7271 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7271 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N have a pool?
Yes, 7271 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N has a pool.
Does 7271 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N have accessible units?
No, 7271 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 7271 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7271 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 7271 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 7271 W COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE N does not have units with air conditioning.
