Manatee County, FL
7119 KENSINGTON COURT
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:27 PM

7119 KENSINGTON COURT

7119 Kensington Court · (941) 587-5667
Location

7119 Kensington Court, Manatee County, FL 34201

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful University Park Country Club single family home available to rent. This turnkey furnished unit has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a split floor plan, large kitchen with eat in area and breakfast bar, living room/dining room combination and bonus dining area. The kitchen has stainless appliances and a closet pantry. The master bedroom has a king sized bed, walk in closet with built ins, on suite bathroom with a slipper/soaking tub, double sinks, walk in shower and water closet. The guest bedroom has a queen sized bed. Guest bathroom has a tub/shower combination. Laundry room with a full sized washer and dryer. Screened lanai overlooks a lake, has three sitting areas and has a BBQ grill. Two car garage. No pets allowed. Call today as this will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7119 KENSINGTON COURT have any available units?
7119 KENSINGTON COURT has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7119 KENSINGTON COURT have?
Some of 7119 KENSINGTON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7119 KENSINGTON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7119 KENSINGTON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7119 KENSINGTON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7119 KENSINGTON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 7119 KENSINGTON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7119 KENSINGTON COURT offers parking.
Does 7119 KENSINGTON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7119 KENSINGTON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7119 KENSINGTON COURT have a pool?
No, 7119 KENSINGTON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7119 KENSINGTON COURT have accessible units?
No, 7119 KENSINGTON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7119 KENSINGTON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7119 KENSINGTON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7119 KENSINGTON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7119 KENSINGTON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
