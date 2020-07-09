7119 KENSINGTON COURT

Amenities
Beautiful University Park Country Club single family home available to rent. This turnkey furnished unit has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a split floor plan, large kitchen with eat in area and breakfast bar, living room/dining room combination and bonus dining area. The kitchen has stainless appliances and a closet pantry. The master bedroom has a king sized bed, walk in closet with built ins, on suite bathroom with a slipper/soaking tub, double sinks, walk in shower and water closet. The guest bedroom has a queen sized bed. Guest bathroom has a tub/shower combination. Laundry room with a full sized washer and dryer. Screened lanai overlooks a lake, has three sitting areas and has a BBQ grill. Two car garage. No pets allowed. Call today as this will not last long.