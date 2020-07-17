All apartments in Manatee County
Find more places like 7117 91ST STREET E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manatee County, FL
/
7117 91ST STREET E
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:24 AM

7117 91ST STREET E

7117 91st Street East · (941) 961-4356
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7117 91st Street East, Manatee County, FL 34221

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
***Attractive 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home with 2 car garage on a lakefront lot*** Easy to show and available now. Freshly painted interior and new carpet in all carpeted areas. Great room design with a rear Florida room that has an indoor hot tub plus patio overlooking the lake and a wooded preserve area. Family sized kitchen with lots of cabinets and workspace. Spacious owner's bedroom with walk-in closet, plus private bath vanity, walk-in shower, and more. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are a nice size and are adjacent to the guest bath. Regency Oaks is a pleasant, well-kept neighborhood with easy access to Bradenton, Sarasota, St. Petersburg, and Tampa via the nearby I-75 exit. New Publix shopping area is less than 1 mile away. The hot tub is the tenant's responsibility and is not warranted by the Owner. Credit and background check prior to move-in. Annual lease with 1st month's rent, last month's rent, and one month's rent as security prior to occupancy. Dogs to 35 lbs are allowed subject to the Owner's approval. Interview required with the Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7117 91ST STREET E have any available units?
7117 91ST STREET E has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7117 91ST STREET E have?
Some of 7117 91ST STREET E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7117 91ST STREET E currently offering any rent specials?
7117 91ST STREET E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7117 91ST STREET E pet-friendly?
Yes, 7117 91ST STREET E is pet friendly.
Does 7117 91ST STREET E offer parking?
Yes, 7117 91ST STREET E offers parking.
Does 7117 91ST STREET E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7117 91ST STREET E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7117 91ST STREET E have a pool?
No, 7117 91ST STREET E does not have a pool.
Does 7117 91ST STREET E have accessible units?
No, 7117 91ST STREET E does not have accessible units.
Does 7117 91ST STREET E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7117 91ST STREET E has units with dishwashers.
Does 7117 91ST STREET E have units with air conditioning?
No, 7117 91ST STREET E does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7117 91ST STREET E?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir
Bradenton, FL 34207
Hidden Acres Apartments
1284 Hidden Cir E
Sarasota, FL 34243
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Perico
11001 Bristol Bay Dr
Bradenton, FL 34209
Luxe Lakewood Ranch
13700 Luxe Ave
Bradenton, FL 34211
ParkCrest Landings
5725 1st Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34208
The Harrison
2575 University Pkwy
Sarasota, FL 34243
The Venue at Lakewood Ranch
8240 Lakewood Ranch
The Meadows, FL 34202

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLFruitville, FLBee Ridge, FLBayshore Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSouthgate, FL
Sarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSouth Bradenton, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLMemphis, FLOsprey, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLCortez, FLSiesta Key, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity