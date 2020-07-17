7117 91ST STREET E

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

***Attractive 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home with 2 car garage on a lakefront lot*** Easy to show and available now. Freshly painted interior and new carpet in all carpeted areas. Great room design with a rear Florida room that has an indoor hot tub plus patio overlooking the lake and a wooded preserve area. Family sized kitchen with lots of cabinets and workspace. Spacious owner's bedroom with walk-in closet, plus private bath vanity, walk-in shower, and more. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are a nice size and are adjacent to the guest bath. Regency Oaks is a pleasant, well-kept neighborhood with easy access to Bradenton, Sarasota, St. Petersburg, and Tampa via the nearby I-75 exit. New Publix shopping area is less than 1 mile away. The hot tub is the tenant's responsibility and is not warranted by the Owner. Credit and background check prior to move-in. Annual lease with 1st month's rent, last month's rent, and one month's rent as security prior to occupancy. Dogs to 35 lbs are allowed subject to the Owner's approval. Interview required with the Owner.