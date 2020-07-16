All apartments in Manatee County
7005 STANHOPE PLACE
Last updated July 31 2019 at 11:15 PM

7005 STANHOPE PLACE

7005 Stanhope Place · (941) 953-6000
Location

7005 Stanhope Place, Manatee County, FL 34201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2846 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous House in University Park Golf and Country Club available immediately for short term rentals. Step into this luxury four bedroom home with an office and a formal living room plus dining room. The home overlooks a beautiful screened pool and a lake. The perfect house for your stay in this upscale golfing community. Available for summer rentals or winter seasonal months. Four bedrooms and three bathrooms, spacious master bedroom overlooking the pool and lake, with a king sized bed. The other three bedrooms have queen sized beds and there is an office situated near the master bedroom. Spacious rooms in the house and an attached oversized garage with room for a golf cart! The summer short term rate is $3,500 and the winter rate is $7,000, UNIVERSITY PARK SINGLE FAMILY FURNISHED HOME, LAKE VIEW & POOL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7005 STANHOPE PLACE have any available units?
7005 STANHOPE PLACE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7005 STANHOPE PLACE have?
Some of 7005 STANHOPE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7005 STANHOPE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
7005 STANHOPE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7005 STANHOPE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 7005 STANHOPE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 7005 STANHOPE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 7005 STANHOPE PLACE offers parking.
Does 7005 STANHOPE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7005 STANHOPE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7005 STANHOPE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 7005 STANHOPE PLACE has a pool.
Does 7005 STANHOPE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 7005 STANHOPE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7005 STANHOPE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7005 STANHOPE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7005 STANHOPE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7005 STANHOPE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
