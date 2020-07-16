7005 STANHOPE PLACE

Amenities

Fabulous House in University Park Golf and Country Club available immediately for short term rentals. Step into this luxury four bedroom home with an office and a formal living room plus dining room. The home overlooks a beautiful screened pool and a lake. The perfect house for your stay in this upscale golfing community. Available for summer rentals or winter seasonal months. Four bedrooms and three bathrooms, spacious master bedroom overlooking the pool and lake, with a king sized bed. The other three bedrooms have queen sized beds and there is an office situated near the master bedroom. Spacious rooms in the house and an attached oversized garage with room for a golf cart! The summer short term rate is $3,500 and the winter rate is $7,000, UNIVERSITY PARK SINGLE FAMILY FURNISHED HOME, LAKE VIEW & POOL.