Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7005 River Hammock Dr Unit 203

7005 River Hammock Dr · (800) 625-4794
Location

7005 River Hammock Dr, Manatee County, FL 34212

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7005 River Hammock Dr Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
RIVERSTRAND FURNISHED CONDO! LONG TERM LEASE OFFERED! - This lovely 2nd floor condo is move- in ready! Fully Furnished 2 bedroom/2 bath condo within Riverstrand!
You will enjoy the stunning views of the golf course and lake from the kitchen through the living room and onto the screened in balcony/patio. The lovely condo boasts volume ceilings, granite counters in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, full washer-dryer, large breakfast bar, and those amazing direct views from the living room, kitchen, patio, and master bedroom onto the River Strand Golf Course and pond.

The layout and use of space is perfect! There is an eat-in kitchen space with seating for 4 and it also boasts a spacious breakfast bar and formal dining area with granite counters. The living room is well appointed with tasteful furnishings throughout and that direct slider access to the screened patio.
The main suite is well appointed with plenty of closet space and en suite bathroom with walk-in shower. Bedroom two offers pleasant furnishings and access to the full hall bath.

The River Strand community satisfies those with a passion for golfing and the outdoors! You will enjoy swimming in 1 of 3 pools, a beautiful clubhouse with restaurant, large parks and lakes with trails at Heritage Harbour terrific for walking and biking, PLUS tennis courts, and 2 fitness centers!

Call today for touring details.
*1 small pet with HOA approval. Deposit and one time application applies.
*HOA application/approval apply
*$75 app fee per all adults 18+ A larger deposit could be required depending on application result. Application fee non refundable.
*Food/Beverage fee applies/ amenity transfer fee
*Long term 12 month lease offered $1800/ month for annual lease.

(RLNE5912613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7005 River Hammock Dr Unit 203 have any available units?
7005 River Hammock Dr Unit 203 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7005 River Hammock Dr Unit 203 have?
Some of 7005 River Hammock Dr Unit 203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7005 River Hammock Dr Unit 203 currently offering any rent specials?
7005 River Hammock Dr Unit 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7005 River Hammock Dr Unit 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7005 River Hammock Dr Unit 203 is pet friendly.
Does 7005 River Hammock Dr Unit 203 offer parking?
No, 7005 River Hammock Dr Unit 203 does not offer parking.
Does 7005 River Hammock Dr Unit 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7005 River Hammock Dr Unit 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7005 River Hammock Dr Unit 203 have a pool?
Yes, 7005 River Hammock Dr Unit 203 has a pool.
Does 7005 River Hammock Dr Unit 203 have accessible units?
No, 7005 River Hammock Dr Unit 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 7005 River Hammock Dr Unit 203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7005 River Hammock Dr Unit 203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7005 River Hammock Dr Unit 203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7005 River Hammock Dr Unit 203 does not have units with air conditioning.
