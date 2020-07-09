7005 River Hammock Dr Unit 203

Amenities

RIVERSTRAND FURNISHED CONDO! LONG TERM LEASE OFFERED! - This lovely 2nd floor condo is move- in ready! Fully Furnished 2 bedroom/2 bath condo within Riverstrand!

You will enjoy the stunning views of the golf course and lake from the kitchen through the living room and onto the screened in balcony/patio. The lovely condo boasts volume ceilings, granite counters in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, full washer-dryer, large breakfast bar, and those amazing direct views from the living room, kitchen, patio, and master bedroom onto the River Strand Golf Course and pond.



The layout and use of space is perfect! There is an eat-in kitchen space with seating for 4 and it also boasts a spacious breakfast bar and formal dining area with granite counters. The living room is well appointed with tasteful furnishings throughout and that direct slider access to the screened patio.

The main suite is well appointed with plenty of closet space and en suite bathroom with walk-in shower. Bedroom two offers pleasant furnishings and access to the full hall bath.



The River Strand community satisfies those with a passion for golfing and the outdoors! You will enjoy swimming in 1 of 3 pools, a beautiful clubhouse with restaurant, large parks and lakes with trails at Heritage Harbour terrific for walking and biking, PLUS tennis courts, and 2 fitness centers!



Call today for touring details.

*1 small pet with HOA approval. Deposit and one time application applies.

*HOA application/approval apply

*$75 app fee per all adults 18+ A larger deposit could be required depending on application result. Application fee non refundable.

*Food/Beverage fee applies/ amenity transfer fee

*Long term 12 month lease offered $1800/ month for annual lease.



