Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

SARASOTA'S PALM AIRE GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB Villa FURNISHED Three Bedroom has all tile floors. King Bed in Master Bedroom Suite with updated Master Bedroom Walk-In Shower. Roomy Screened LANAI overlooking the common green space and community pool.Bedroom Two has two twin beds. Bedroom Three is set up as an a Den with two sleeper sofa chairs. Great Location in Palm Aire Golf Country Club, with many shopping centers and Restaurants to choose from on University Parkway and the University Town Center. Just minutes from Downtown Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch Town Center. OPEN FOR SEASON RESERVATIONS from December through March 2020.