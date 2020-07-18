All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:56 AM

6747 Tailfeather Way

6747 Tailfeather Way · (941) 225-0553
Location

6747 Tailfeather Way, Manatee County, FL 34203

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2351 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
pool
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This 3BR/2B house has over 2,300 sq. ft. and tons of beautiful views and storage! The screened pool lanai over looks a quiet lake and golf course. The views are fantastic from the moment you enter the front door! The tall ceilings allow lots of light into the living room and dining room and you instantly gravitate to the serene atmosphere straight ahead. You can also see the view from the kitchen that has solid wood cabinets, gas stove, lots of storage, and a breakfast nook. The large master suite downstairs also has great views, tall ceilings, and a walk-in closet with custom built storage. The master bathroom has dual vanities, a roman tub, and a glass door shower. The second bedroom and bathroom are around the corner. The downstairs home office has wall to wall storage and three built-in desks. The third bedroom is a loft upstairs with more built in storage including a Murphy bed and an attached full bathroom. There is no door to this area but it is very secluded. Interior laundry room with washer & dryer next to two car garage. Pool service and lawn maintenance included in rent. NO PETS ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6747 Tailfeather Way have any available units?
6747 Tailfeather Way has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6747 Tailfeather Way have?
Some of 6747 Tailfeather Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6747 Tailfeather Way currently offering any rent specials?
6747 Tailfeather Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6747 Tailfeather Way pet-friendly?
No, 6747 Tailfeather Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 6747 Tailfeather Way offer parking?
Yes, 6747 Tailfeather Way offers parking.
Does 6747 Tailfeather Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6747 Tailfeather Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6747 Tailfeather Way have a pool?
Yes, 6747 Tailfeather Way has a pool.
Does 6747 Tailfeather Way have accessible units?
No, 6747 Tailfeather Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6747 Tailfeather Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6747 Tailfeather Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6747 Tailfeather Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6747 Tailfeather Way does not have units with air conditioning.
