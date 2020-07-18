6747 Tailfeather Way

Amenities

This 3BR/2B house has over 2,300 sq. ft. and tons of beautiful views and storage! The screened pool lanai over looks a quiet lake and golf course. The views are fantastic from the moment you enter the front door! The tall ceilings allow lots of light into the living room and dining room and you instantly gravitate to the serene atmosphere straight ahead. You can also see the view from the kitchen that has solid wood cabinets, gas stove, lots of storage, and a breakfast nook. The large master suite downstairs also has great views, tall ceilings, and a walk-in closet with custom built storage. The master bathroom has dual vanities, a roman tub, and a glass door shower. The second bedroom and bathroom are around the corner. The downstairs home office has wall to wall storage and three built-in desks. The third bedroom is a loft upstairs with more built in storage including a Murphy bed and an attached full bathroom. There is no door to this area but it is very secluded. Interior laundry room with washer & dryer next to two car garage. Pool service and lawn maintenance included in rent. NO PETS ALLOWED.