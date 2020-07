Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

RESORT STYLE LIVING . Highly desirable River Strand -Golf, tennis and social membership with this unit for a $200 transfer fee. Available May 1, 2019-12/31/2019. Waiting for your house to be completed? Always wanted to move to Florida - but the summer is too hot? Experience how to enjoy the Florida lifestyle all year long!!

Highly desirable Veranda model, 2/2 with Den in River Strand. Furnished. Just bring your Golf clubs, tennis, racquet or swimsuit!