6611 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Available Winter 2021 season! This first floor unit is extremely well taken care of, and furnished to ensure you receive the comfort you desire during your next Florida vacation. The unit was recently built with an open floor-plan, and is equipped with newer kitchen stainless steel appliances. Off of both ends of the unit, there are screened lanais to allow you to catch the sunset or sunrise. The community is gated, and has a resort style pool for the sunny days. River Strand is the ultimate golfers paradise! Call for your reservation today, as this will not last long!