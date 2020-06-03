All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated May 22 2020 at 1:32 AM

6611 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL

6611 Grand Estuary Trail · (941) 600-6878
Location

6611 Grand Estuary Trail, Manatee County, FL 34212

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1561 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available Winter 2021 season! This first floor unit is extremely well taken care of, and furnished to ensure you receive the comfort you desire during your next Florida vacation. The unit was recently built with an open floor-plan, and is equipped with newer kitchen stainless steel appliances. Off of both ends of the unit, there are screened lanais to allow you to catch the sunset or sunrise. The community is gated, and has a resort style pool for the sunny days. River Strand is the ultimate golfers paradise! Call for your reservation today, as this will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6611 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have any available units?
6611 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6611 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have?
Some of 6611 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6611 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
6611 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6611 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 6611 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 6611 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 6611 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL offers parking.
Does 6611 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6611 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6611 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 6611 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL has a pool.
Does 6611 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 6611 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 6611 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6611 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 6611 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 6611 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
