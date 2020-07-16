All apartments in Manatee County
6360 WATERCREST WAY
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:17 PM

6360 WATERCREST WAY

6360 Watercrest Way · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6360 Watercrest Way, Manatee County, FL 34202

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1742 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
SPECTACULAR MILLION DOLLAR LAKE AND GOLF COURSE VIEWS!! Spacious Three carpeted Bedrooms, Tiled Great Room, Two Baths, Screened in Lanai, Two Car Garage Condominium unit (three month minimum)..... TWO PETS ALLOWED (size and breed restrictions). Watercrest is in a fabulous location in the heart of Lakewood Ranch....a few minute walk to Starbucks, Numerous Restaurants, Movie Theater, Grocery Shopping, and Boutiques. Enjoy Friday on Main St festival without looking for parking!! Amenity Rich Clubhouse with Facilities by the Lakeside Heated Pool and Spa, Fitness Room... Lakewood Ranch Country Club tiered memberships available, or public golf courses everywhere!! Downtown Sarasota and Siesta Key Beach less than 1/2 hour, 20 minutes to SRQ International Airport, and UTC one of the Largest Upscale Regional Malls just on other side of interstate. Lakewood Ranch Florida, a lifestyle second to none!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6360 WATERCREST WAY have any available units?
6360 WATERCREST WAY has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6360 WATERCREST WAY have?
Some of 6360 WATERCREST WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6360 WATERCREST WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6360 WATERCREST WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6360 WATERCREST WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 6360 WATERCREST WAY is pet friendly.
Does 6360 WATERCREST WAY offer parking?
Yes, 6360 WATERCREST WAY offers parking.
Does 6360 WATERCREST WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6360 WATERCREST WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6360 WATERCREST WAY have a pool?
Yes, 6360 WATERCREST WAY has a pool.
Does 6360 WATERCREST WAY have accessible units?
No, 6360 WATERCREST WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6360 WATERCREST WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6360 WATERCREST WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6360 WATERCREST WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6360 WATERCREST WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6360 WATERCREST WAY?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

