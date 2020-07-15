6350 WATERCREST WAY

Amenities

garage gym pool ceiling fan elevator hot tub

Lakewood Ranch Stunning WATERCREST WAY CONDOMINIUM. The water views from this fourth floor three bedroom condominium at Watercrest Condominiums are exceptional. Located on the Lakewood Ranch Country Club's Legacy Golf Course with privacy and scenery. Beautifully furnished and ready for your one month or longer stay. Walk to the Town Center, shops, restaurant and theater. Enjoy the heated pool, spa, and fitness center. This condominium includes a two car private garage. Available for one month or longer Reservation. June through November monthly rate $2,800.