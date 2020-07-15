All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated January 29 2020 at 10:34 PM

6350 WATERCREST WAY

6350 Watercrest Way · (941) 993-0823
Location

6350 Watercrest Way, Manatee County, FL 34202

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1742 sqft

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Lakewood Ranch Stunning WATERCREST WAY CONDOMINIUM. The water views from this fourth floor three bedroom condominium at Watercrest Condominiums are exceptional. Located on the Lakewood Ranch Country Club's Legacy Golf Course with privacy and scenery. Beautifully furnished and ready for your one month or longer stay. Walk to the Town Center, shops, restaurant and theater. Enjoy the heated pool, spa, and fitness center. This condominium includes a two car private garage. Available for one month or longer Reservation. June through November monthly rate $2,800.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

