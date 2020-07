Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

UPDATED UNIT IN BEAUTIFUL PALMAIRE AREA! VINYL PLANK FLOORING IN THE LIVING AREAS AND MASTER BEDROOM. CARPET IN SECOND BEDROOM. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. FIRST FLOOR. PRIVACY PATIO IN FRONT. LANAI HAS A BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF THE PUBLIC GOLF COURSE. SCREENED LANAI HAS WINDOWS TO CLOSE WHEN IT'S COOL. VERY LOW ELECTRIC BILLS. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. ONE CARPORT SPACE PLUS OTHER PARKING. CLOSE TO UTC MALL, RESTAURANTS, I-75.