5808 NESTERS LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool internet access tennis court

TURNKEY FURNISHED! BRAND NEW FURNISHINGS! Freshly painted. Sorry rented for the 2020 SEASON! Available again after September 2020. 3 Bedroom 2 bath single family house on a golf course. Water Views, Brand new laminate flooring. Tastefully furnished. Golf is not mandatory but there if you want to participate. Community pool and tennis courts. Tara Preserve Golf and Country Club is open to the public. Rentals under 6 months are subject to local 12 percent tax. Rent includes electric, water, gas, Wifi and basic cable. Pet okay with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee. Short drive to local beaches, Sarasota/Bradenton airport, Lakewood Ranch, Eateries, New UTC Mall and more. Owner willing to do short term rental for tenants that are building a new house. Pictures of second and third bedrooms will be uploaded as soon as owner is finished.