Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

5808 NESTERS LANE

5808 Nester's Lane · (941) 704-3026
Location

5808 Nester's Lane, Manatee County, FL 34203

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1645 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
TURNKEY FURNISHED! BRAND NEW FURNISHINGS! Freshly painted. Sorry rented for the 2020 SEASON! Available again after September 2020. 3 Bedroom 2 bath single family house on a golf course. Water Views, Brand new laminate flooring. Tastefully furnished. Golf is not mandatory but there if you want to participate. Community pool and tennis courts. Tara Preserve Golf and Country Club is open to the public. Rentals under 6 months are subject to local 12 percent tax. Rent includes electric, water, gas, Wifi and basic cable. Pet okay with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee. Short drive to local beaches, Sarasota/Bradenton airport, Lakewood Ranch, Eateries, New UTC Mall and more. Owner willing to do short term rental for tenants that are building a new house. Pictures of second and third bedrooms will be uploaded as soon as owner is finished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5808 NESTERS LANE have any available units?
5808 NESTERS LANE has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5808 NESTERS LANE have?
Some of 5808 NESTERS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5808 NESTERS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5808 NESTERS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5808 NESTERS LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5808 NESTERS LANE is pet friendly.
Does 5808 NESTERS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5808 NESTERS LANE offers parking.
Does 5808 NESTERS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5808 NESTERS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5808 NESTERS LANE have a pool?
Yes, 5808 NESTERS LANE has a pool.
Does 5808 NESTERS LANE have accessible units?
No, 5808 NESTERS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5808 NESTERS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5808 NESTERS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5808 NESTERS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5808 NESTERS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
