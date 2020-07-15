All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

5227 NAPOLI RUN

5227 Napoli Run · (941) 744-6002
Location

5227 Napoli Run, Manatee County, FL 34211

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,450

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
For rent, Golf & Tennis membership included. Minimum 3 month rental includes basic utilities. Unfurnished at present. But Can be furnished and rented for peak season at $5250 per month with cap on utilities, This Esplanade Home is nestled amidst 600 acres in the heart of Lakewood Ranch,Farnese model with 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths plus den/guest room, dining room/den home is 2100 square foot Farnese model, Golf course and lake views from a spacious patio/lana. French doors were added to separate dining room to give it the flexibility of using room as a den or office. Pocket doors added to Den to provide privacy. Expanded 2 car garage. Crown Molding and Trey Ceilings, Diagonal tile throughout. Master Bedroom suite with spacious bath and walk in closet.upgraded Rain room shower too. 2 car Garage was upgraded with 4 foot expansion. Home is located not too far from a gate for easy access in and out of community. Gourmet Kitchen with spacious breakfast bar & LED tea lights,stainless steel appliances including Gas Range/oven combo, Tile splash back,dinette area. Best views in all of Esplanade, from living area w/Pocket slider gated enclave boasts of lush landscaping, serene lakes, and fabulous resort-style amenities that include a full-time lifestyle director, including a championship golf course, tennis, a heated lagoon-style pool and spa, resistance pool, outdoor barbeque space, fire pits, Pickle Ball and Bocce, as well as many dining options accessible by golf cart. Dine at the new Culinary Center, relax at 2 Amenities Centers, stay in shape at the Fitness center with several Classes to choose from, join social events & clubs, stay on property with all Salon & Spa services, Tiki Bar, Pet parks, Canoe and Kayak launch. Premium lot, for Best views of 2 holes and a lake in the middle from 150 yard marker on 2nd hole, best lot in all of Esplanade, from living area w/Pocket slider too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5227 NAPOLI RUN have any available units?
5227 NAPOLI RUN has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5227 NAPOLI RUN have?
Some of 5227 NAPOLI RUN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5227 NAPOLI RUN currently offering any rent specials?
5227 NAPOLI RUN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5227 NAPOLI RUN pet-friendly?
Yes, 5227 NAPOLI RUN is pet friendly.
Does 5227 NAPOLI RUN offer parking?
Yes, 5227 NAPOLI RUN offers parking.
Does 5227 NAPOLI RUN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5227 NAPOLI RUN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5227 NAPOLI RUN have a pool?
Yes, 5227 NAPOLI RUN has a pool.
Does 5227 NAPOLI RUN have accessible units?
No, 5227 NAPOLI RUN does not have accessible units.
Does 5227 NAPOLI RUN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5227 NAPOLI RUN has units with dishwashers.
Does 5227 NAPOLI RUN have units with air conditioning?
No, 5227 NAPOLI RUN does not have units with air conditioning.
