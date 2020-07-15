5227 NAPOLI RUN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court dog park fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

For rent, Golf & Tennis membership included. Minimum 3 month rental includes basic utilities. Unfurnished at present. But Can be furnished and rented for peak season at $5250 per month with cap on utilities, This Esplanade Home is nestled amidst 600 acres in the heart of Lakewood Ranch,Farnese model with 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths plus den/guest room, dining room/den home is 2100 square foot Farnese model, Golf course and lake views from a spacious patio/lana. French doors were added to separate dining room to give it the flexibility of using room as a den or office. Pocket doors added to Den to provide privacy. Expanded 2 car garage. Crown Molding and Trey Ceilings, Diagonal tile throughout. Master Bedroom suite with spacious bath and walk in closet.upgraded Rain room shower too. 2 car Garage was upgraded with 4 foot expansion. Home is located not too far from a gate for easy access in and out of community. Gourmet Kitchen with spacious breakfast bar & LED tea lights,stainless steel appliances including Gas Range/oven combo, Tile splash back,dinette area. Best views in all of Esplanade, from living area w/Pocket slider gated enclave boasts of lush landscaping, serene lakes, and fabulous resort-style amenities that include a full-time lifestyle director, including a championship golf course, tennis, a heated lagoon-style pool and spa, resistance pool, outdoor barbeque space, fire pits, Pickle Ball and Bocce, as well as many dining options accessible by golf cart. Dine at the new Culinary Center, relax at 2 Amenities Centers, stay in shape at the Fitness center with several Classes to choose from, join social events & clubs, stay on property with all Salon & Spa services, Tiki Bar, Pet parks, Canoe and Kayak launch. Premium lot, for Best views of 2 holes and a lake in the middle from 150 yard marker on 2nd hole, best lot in all of Esplanade, from living area w/Pocket slider too.