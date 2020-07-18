5192 78th Street Circle East.

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful townhome situated in the upscale neighborhood of Creekside. You will be impressed the moment you walk through the door with the light and airy feel of this beautiful home. This home features three-bedrooms, two and half bathrooms, with a beautiful eat-in-kitchen, and an open-plan living area and tons of storage. Granite countertops and newer appliances finish the look of elegance. Screened in lanai offers a great place to relax and entertain family and friends. The Master bedroom is located upstairs and features a huge walk-in closet and beautifully planned bathroom. Two additional bedrooms are located upstairs. As a extra bonus, there is the attached one car garage. The Creekside community offers a relaxing community pool and gated entrance to the community. Superior location with shopping, dining and entertainment on your doorstep, the convenience will be well appreciated. There is also the added convenience of I-75 being minutes drive away making comminuting a breeze. This is truly a place you can call home. Don't miss out, call today. In addition to rent there is a charge of $29.99 each month for the Resident Benefit Package.



Amenities: Gated Community, Community Pool