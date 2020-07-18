All apartments in Manatee County
Find more places like
5192 78th Street Circle East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manatee County, FL
/
5192 78th Street Circle East
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:10 AM

5192 78th Street Circle East

5192 78th Circle East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5192 78th Circle East, Manatee County, FL 34203

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful townhome situated in the upscale neighborhood of Creekside. You will be impressed the moment you walk through the door with the light and airy feel of this beautiful home. This home features three-bedrooms, two and half bathrooms, with a beautiful eat-in-kitchen, and an open-plan living area and tons of storage. Granite countertops and newer appliances finish the look of elegance. Screened in lanai offers a great place to relax and entertain family and friends. The Master bedroom is located upstairs and features a huge walk-in closet and beautifully planned bathroom. Two additional bedrooms are located upstairs. As a extra bonus, there is the attached one car garage. The Creekside community offers a relaxing community pool and gated entrance to the community. Superior location with shopping, dining and entertainment on your doorstep, the convenience will be well appreciated. There is also the added convenience of I-75 being minutes drive away making comminuting a breeze. This is truly a place you can call home. Don't miss out, call today. In addition to rent there is a charge of $29.99 each month for the Resident Benefit Package.

Amenities: Gated Community, Community Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

Sawgrass Cove
4801 47th Ave W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Yacht Club
6510 Anchor Loop
Bradenton, FL 34212
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34205
Arbor Oaks at Bradenton
5400 26th St W
Bradenton, FL 34207
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle
Sarasota, FL 34243
Perico
11001 Bristol Bay Dr
Bradenton, FL 34209
Palms at Cortez
3810 5th St E
Bradenton, FL 34208
Creekside Ranch
11209 Ranch Creek Ter
Bradenton, FL 34211
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5192 78th Street Circle East have any available units?
5192 78th Street Circle East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manatee County, FL.
What amenities does 5192 78th Street Circle East have?
Some of 5192 78th Street Circle East's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5192 78th Street Circle East currently offering any rent specials?
5192 78th Street Circle East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5192 78th Street Circle East pet-friendly?
Yes, 5192 78th Street Circle East is pet friendly.
Does 5192 78th Street Circle East offer parking?
Yes, 5192 78th Street Circle East offers parking.
Does 5192 78th Street Circle East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5192 78th Street Circle East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5192 78th Street Circle East have a pool?
Yes, 5192 78th Street Circle East has a pool.
Does 5192 78th Street Circle East have accessible units?
No, 5192 78th Street Circle East does not have accessible units.
Does 5192 78th Street Circle East have units with dishwashers?
No, 5192 78th Street Circle East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5192 78th Street Circle East have units with air conditioning?
No, 5192 78th Street Circle East does not have units with air conditioning.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLFruitville, FLBee Ridge, FLBayshore Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSouthgate, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSouth Bradenton, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLMemphis, FLOsprey, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLCortez, FLSiesta Key, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State CollegeRingling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus